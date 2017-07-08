WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Middle 8's

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions Middle 8's

 
Post a reply

Middle 8's

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 11:51 am
JENKY User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 06, 2002 10:28 pm
Posts: 4914
Location: At the seaside
Anyone able to post(or can give a link) to one of those Middle 8 league graphics that show who plays who based on (current) league position.
Mines a pint...

'Hi-Ho Silver Lining'
Headingley 05th October 2014.

Re: Middle 8's

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 12:05 pm
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3645
Not much point me posting it until all results are in this weekend specifically Toulouse v Fax and Catalans v Pies.
Image

Re: Middle 8's

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 1:21 pm
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3645
There you go Jenky..Widnes currently have the double French trip..

Image
Image

Re: Middle 8's

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 2:05 pm
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2748
Location: LEYTH
Nice one atomic,gives a good insight to the playoffs.

If it stays that way(which it could well do),finishing bottom looks better than 11th.

Not a bad result last neet then. :D
Image Image Image

Re: Middle 8's

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 2:40 pm
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3645
That may all change in next few hours.The interesting one is if Cats and Wire swap places,that leaves us with both French clubs at the LSV.Unfortunatley that also means another trip to the Halliwell Jones.. :roll:
Image

Re: Middle 8's

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 3:19 pm
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2748
Location: LEYTH
atomic wrote:
That may all change in next few hours.The interesting one is if Cats and Wire swap places,that leaves us with both French clubs at the LSV.Unfortunatley that also means another trip to the Halliwell Jones.. :roll:


Looks ok to me that.
Image Image Image

Re: Middle 8's

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 6:27 pm
Budgiezilla User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 6003
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
FT: Toulouse 8 Halifax 16 ! :shock:
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Budgiezilla, moxi1, tiptop and 126 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,598,5741,66076,0844,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sat : 08:30
NRL
PENRITH
16
- 8MANLY
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
6
- 22PARRAMATTA
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
30
- 16HUNSLET  
 FT 
Sat : 17:00
SL
CATALANS
10
- 32WIGAN
TV
  
 NOW 
Sat : 17:30
CH
TOULOUSE
8
- 10HALIFAX  
Second Half
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
OXFORD  
  Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
v
GLOUC
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
LEEDS  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIGAN
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM