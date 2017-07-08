WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - TV Series

TV Series
Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 11:25 am
The Whiffy Kipper User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:40 am
Posts: 104
I have recently been doing some serious binge watching and have completed the following shows, all of which i thoroughly enjoyed, i would like some recommendations for other shows to watch over the coming months, thanks.

Frontier
Glow
The Lizzie Borden Chronicles
Better Call Saul
Bates Motel
Riverdale
Santa Clarita Diet
The Get Down

Any recommendations would be appreciated
All the good music has already been written by people with wigs and stuff.
Re: TV Series
Post Thu Jul 13, 2017 3:32 pm
LarryDavid Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jul 13, 2017 9:03 am
Posts: 10
The Get Down was brilliant!

Stranger Things
Homeland
Suits
The OA
Come on you rhinos!
Re: TV Series
Post Fri Jul 14, 2017 3:42 pm
The Whiffy Kipper User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:40 am
Posts: 104
Cheers Larry, i've already done Stranger Things & Homeland, not sure about Suits but might look into The OA
All the good music has already been written by people with wigs and stuff.
Re: TV Series
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 12:10 pm
mrpurfect User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 01, 2006 9:08 pm
Posts: 714
my top Tv picks with rating

Game of Thrones 11/10 - masterpiece of story telling
Vikings 10/10 - Ragnar Lothbrok (travis fimmel)best character on Tv
Band of Brothers 10/10 - old but Brilliant!
Walking Dead 8/10 - more than just a zombie romp
Breaking Bad 7/10 - funny, not at all what I was expecting, very good at times.
WestWorld 7/10 - overly complex at times but a promising opening season
Sopranos 7/10 - American Gangsters whats not to like.
Blocked list
galliant - When Gutterfax stands alone in a thread out comes his alt account to make it look like he's got support.
Gutterfax - Yawnion patronising Troll
Lebron James - yet another Yawnion patronising Troll,born watching the wrong sport he knows his beloved yawnion is 100 behind League so tries to talk Yawnion up and league down.
Re: TV Series
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 5:27 pm
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13285
Location: Ossett
I'd add:

The Night of
Boardwalk Empire
Penny Dreadful
Ray Donovan
The Pacific
True Detective
Peaky Blinders
Mad Men
House of Cards
Billions
Fortitude
Big Little Lies
Taboo
Gomorrah
The Knick

I was gripped by all of them, for different reasons.
Re: TV Series
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 1:33 pm
The Chair Maker User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 12697
Location: The heart of gods Country, Haydock
The Expanse.
Re: TV Series
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 8:57 am
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13285
Location: Ossett
The Chair Maker wrote:
The Expanse.


That's a good call - I'm a big fan of the books, and the first series was excellent; not too many liberties taken with the story, and they haven't dumbed it down too much for telly. Looking forward to season 2.

