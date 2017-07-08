WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - TV Series

Board index Off Topic TV & Film TV Series

 
Post a reply

TV Series

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 11:25 am
The Whiffy Kipper User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:40 am
Posts: 76
I have recently been doing some serious binge watching and have completed the following shows, all of which i thoroughly enjoyed, i would like some recommendations for other shows to watch over the coming months, thanks.

Frontier
Glow
The Lizzie Borden Chronicles
Better Call Saul
Bates Motel
Riverdale
Santa Clarita Diet
The Get Down

Any recommendations would be appreciated
All the good music has already been written by people with wigs and stuff.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: The Whiffy Kipper and 7 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to TV & Film




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,598,4501,66776,0844,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sat : 08:30
NRL
PENRITH
16
- 8MANLY
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
6
- 22PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HUNSLET  
  Sat : 17:00
SL
CATALANS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 17:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
OXFORD  
  Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
v
GLOUC
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
LEEDS  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIGAN
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM