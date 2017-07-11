I agree Hinchy is an absolute class act, and his runs cutting back against the line are brilliant, but there is room for Bruno long term, that was my point - albeit not very clear.



For me Bruno was one of our best players in a poor season last year and his lines, ball handling and meterage were improving. He's an athlete who I think would benefit from even more size, similar to JJB at Leeds, but for a forward he is still relatively young and this will probably come. He could potentially have another 10 years in him, his time will come.