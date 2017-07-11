WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - ryan hinchcliffe

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 11:06 am
Roberts is class at back row, Mellor good

Mellor is not great at centre though

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 11:17 am
If everyone was declared fit on Friday, I struggle to find a space for Lawrence in the 17. I'd be going

1- Mamo
2- Jerry
3- Leroy
4- Turner
5- Murphy
6- Rankin
7- Brough
8- Rapira
9- Leeming
10- Seb
11- Symmonds
12- Taai
13- Hinchliffe
14- Wakeman
15- Clough
16- AOB
17- Ferguson/Mellor

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 11:21 am
For me Ridyard would be in front of Rankin and Lawrence on the bench at 17

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 11:34 am
aliw2001 wrote:
For me Ridyard would be in front of Rankin and Lawrence on the bench at 17


I assume Ridyard isn't on because it's for Friday so he couldn't play

But otherwise I agree with you...no place for Rankin either, or Gaskell

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 11:41 am
I agree Hinchy is an absolute class act, and his runs cutting back against the line are brilliant, but there is room for Bruno long term, that was my point - albeit not very clear.

For me Bruno was one of our best players in a poor season last year and his lines, ball handling and meterage were improving. He's an athlete who I think would benefit from even more size, similar to JJB at Leeds, but for a forward he is still relatively young and this will probably come. He could potentially have another 10 years in him, his time will come.

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 11:49 am
Run leroy , run ! wrote:
Prop? Really?

Yes a tackling machine, but no real go forward.


i think the same as you
Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 11:51 am
AntonyGiant wrote:
Bruno a starting second row with Fergy or Roberts. Ta'ai back to prop or on the bench for impact to cover prop or second row.


id go along with that, may solve our problem for a new prop next season too

if we can get symonds fit that would be awesome, still gutted didnt get to see him make a combination with cudjoe and mcgillvary on one side of the field!
Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 11:53 am
GiantMisterE wrote:
If everyone was declared fit on Friday, I struggle to find a space for Lawrence in the 17. I'd be going

1- Mamo
2- Jerry
3- Leroy
4- Turner
5- Murphy
6- Rankin
7- Brough
8- Rapira
9- Leeming
10- Seb
11- Symmonds
12- Taai
13- Hinchliffe
14- Wakeman
15- Clough
16- AOB
17- Ferguson/Mellor


oh to not have an injury curse! :DOH:
Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 12:20 pm
I'd play Bruno before ferguson, roberts and mellor hands down!
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
CANBERRA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Fri : 15:30
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
SALFORD  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEIGH  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
MANLY
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
BARROW  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
OXFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
CATALANS  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM