WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - ryan hinchcliffe

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk ryan hinchcliffe

 
Post a reply

Re: ryan hinchcliffe

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 2:25 pm
Code13 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Mar 11, 2002 9:09 am
Posts: 30981
Location: Gods Own County
I wouldn't be surprised to see him at prop...

Re: ryan hinchcliffe

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 2:29 pm
aliw2001 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Nov 04, 2012 5:23 pm
Posts: 17
Was just thinking the same thing myself

Re: ryan hinchcliffe

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 2:59 pm
yorkieboy52 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Jun 14, 2008 10:01 pm
Posts: 173
aliw2001 wrote:
Was just thinking the same thing myself

Me too, I think Bruno would really do a good job for us as a prop
If Wakefield Wildcats were playing at the bottom of my garden, I'd draw the curtains

Re: ryan hinchcliffe

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 4:30 pm
Run leroy , run ! User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 08, 2011 7:58 pm
Posts: 1340
Location: At my keyboard in sunny hudds
Prop? Really?

Yes a tackling machine, but no real go forward.
Run leroy , run !.... And he did - twice - and we partied hard...

Re: ryan hinchcliffe

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 6:26 pm
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14703
Location: Overlooking the Canal
I'd rather him go back to centre than prop!
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

//adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

Re: ryan hinchcliffe

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 8:17 pm
Code13 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Mar 11, 2002 9:09 am
Posts: 30981
Location: Gods Own County
Look at his stats on meters per carry then come back and say he has no go forward

Re: ryan hinchcliffe

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 8:19 pm
GiantJake1988 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 450
I thought one of his best games for us was on the wing, St Helens in the semis ??????

Dont think he got a chance on the wing again after that though, shame!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: aliw2001, batley... bob, Chetnik, Code13, daysley, devoniangiant, Frankiefartown, GiantJake1988, TheJudderman, Unbeliever and 88 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,599,5982,23776,0864,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIGAN
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
CANBERRA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Fri : 15:30
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
SALFORD  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEIGH  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
MANLY
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
BARROW  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
OXFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
CATALANS  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM