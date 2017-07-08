brearley84

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm

Posts: 12967

Location: Huddersfield







last season he got some stick from me included but was clearly being played in the wrong position!



we know hes a hard worker and gets through lots of tackles but his line running is also great to watch at loose forward now, really shown his class this season



well done hinchy, pleased he has another year to run on his contract too deserves a mention!last season he got some stick from me included but was clearly being played in the wrong position!we know hes a hard worker and gets through lots of tackles but his line running is also great to watch at loose forward now, really shown his class this seasonwell done hinchy, pleased he has another year to run on his contract too HUDDERSFIELD

-

THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE Code13 100% League Network



Joined: Mon Mar 11, 2002 9:09 am

Posts: 30972

Location: Gods Own County

An absolute joy to watch at loose forward. Very out of position last season I'll agree



And I think special mention to our Bradford signings too! They got a lot of stick when signed but have been our best players at times this season



O Brien and Leeming are a brilliant double act at

Fergy massive on the edge

Gaskell stepped up at halfback and is very impressive at centre



If we'd have had any luck with injuries we'd be in the top 6 and fighting hard I'm am sure Jo Jumbuck Free-scoring winger



Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm

Posts: 1142

Code13 wrote: An absolute joy to watch at loose forward. Very out of position last season I'll agree



And I think special mention to our Bradford signings too! They got a lot of stick when signed but have been our best players at times this season



O Brien and Leeming are a brilliant double act at

Fergy massive on the edge

Gaskell stepped up at halfback and is very impressive at centre



If we'd have had any luck with injuries we'd be in the top 6 and fighting hard I'm am sure



I was very critical of some of the Bradford signings, I'm happy to say i am being proved wrong, I wasn't particularly unhappy with the younger ones but Gaskel ,Clough and Ferguson are turning out far better than what i was expecting. We are not home and hosed yet but things are looking a lot brighter, Well done to RS and the Bradford lads for their part in this, he has not had a easy time with injuries, At the start of this season i was just looking for survival , we have a solid chance of it now. I was very critical of some of the Bradford signings, I'm happy to say i am being proved wrong, I wasn't particularly unhappy with the younger ones but Gaskel ,Clough and Ferguson are turning out far better than what i was expecting. We are not home and hosed yet but things are looking a lot brighter, Well done to RS and the Bradford lads for their part in this, he has not had a easy time with injuries, At the start of this season i was just looking for survival , we have a solid chance of it now. brearley84

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm

Posts: 12967

Location: Huddersfield

dont forget clough too



wakeman... gets better every week, didnt have a pre season...will do next time round HUDDERSFIELD

-

THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE Code13 100% League Network



Joined: Mon Mar 11, 2002 9:09 am

Posts: 30972

Location: Gods Own County

Wakeman and Mamo with a full pre season, and whoever is our halfback

But let's get past the next two please GiantJake1988 Strong-running second rower



Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am

Posts: 445

I too was a big critic of Hinchliffe last year and start of this but hes playing exceptional atm and has found his position. Real wasted at hooker.



At season end I would try offload or release both Ormsby and Smith as they are so far down the pecking order.



I would like us to get Rankin signed up longer term.



I think we need to sign one prop and 2 if Rapira or Taai leave as rumoured.



I think with another prop or 2 we have an excellent squad when everyone is fit. jools

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm

Posts: 7662

I wasn't a critic of Hinchcliffe- because I could see what he had to offer-now those around him are doing what they should be doing it's clear to the rest- hinchy always is the oiled cog inthe machine- the rest of the machine needs to be working for him to shine. the future's bright the future's claret and gold Code13 100% League Network



Joined: Mon Mar 11, 2002 9:09 am

Posts: 30972

Location: Gods Own County

There's some truth to that Jools



Unless he's trying to be a playmaker. He just can't do it...as a handling 13 though he is something special Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, jools, raceman, wire_mad and 109 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 8 posts • Page 1 of 1 Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Off Topic Music TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) YOUR TEAM 4,598,625 1,774 76,084 4,491 (28-03-2016) SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. FT Sat : 08:30 NRL PENRITH 16 - 8 MANLY TV FT Sat : 10:30 NRL MELBOURNE 6 - 22 PARRAMATTA TV FT Sat : 15:00 CH1 LONDON 30 - 16 HUNSLET FT Sat : 17:00 SL CATALANS 10 - 32 WIGAN TV FT Sat : 17:30 CH TOULOUSE 8 - 16 HALIFAX NOW Sat : 18:30 CH1 BARROW 80 - 10 OXFORD Fulll Time Sun : 00:01 CH1 TORONTO v GLOUC TV Sun : 07:00 NRL CANTERBURY v NEWCASTLE TV Sun : 15:00 CH BATLEY v DEWSBURY Sun : 15:00 CH ROCHDALE v SWINTON Sun : 15:00 CH LONDON v SHEFFIELD Sun : 15:00 SL SALFORD v LEEDS Sun : 15:00 CH1 SOUTH WALES v DONCASTER Sun : 15:00 CH1 WORKINGTON v KEIGHLEY Sun : 15:00 CH OLDHAM v FEATHERSTONE Sun : 15:00 CH1 NEWCASTLE v COVENTY Sun : 15:00 CH BRADFORD v HULL KR Sun : 15:00 CH1 CELTIC v WHITEHAVEN Thu : 20:00 SL WIGAN v WARRINGTON TV Fri : 09:00 NRL NZ WARRIORS v PENRITH TV ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM



























