Sat Jul 08, 2017 10:37 am
deserves a mention!

last season he got some stick from me included but was clearly being played in the wrong position!

we know hes a hard worker and gets through lots of tackles but his line running is also great to watch at loose forward now, really shown his class this season

well done hinchy, pleased he has another year to run on his contract too :ROCKS:
Sat Jul 08, 2017 10:47 am
An absolute joy to watch at loose forward. Very out of position last season I'll agree

And I think special mention to our Bradford signings too! They got a lot of stick when signed but have been our best players at times this season

O Brien and Leeming are a brilliant double act at
Fergy massive on the edge
Gaskell stepped up at halfback and is very impressive at centre

If we'd have had any luck with injuries we'd be in the top 6 and fighting hard I'm am sure

Sat Jul 08, 2017 11:36 am
An absolute joy to watch at loose forward. Very out of position last season I'll agree

And I think special mention to our Bradford signings too! They got a lot of stick when signed but have been our best players at times this season

O Brien and Leeming are a brilliant double act at
Fergy massive on the edge
Gaskell stepped up at halfback and is very impressive at centre

If we'd have had any luck with injuries we'd be in the top 6 and fighting hard I'm am sure


I was very critical of some of the Bradford signings, I'm happy to say i am being proved wrong, I wasn't particularly unhappy with the younger ones but Gaskel ,Clough and Ferguson are turning out far better than what i was expecting. We are not home and hosed yet but things are looking a lot brighter, Well done to RS and the Bradford lads for their part in this, he has not had a easy time with injuries, At the start of this season i was just looking for survival , we have a solid chance of it now.

Sat Jul 08, 2017 3:01 pm
dont forget clough too

wakeman... gets better every week, didnt have a pre season...will do next time round
Sat Jul 08, 2017 4:33 pm
Wakeman and Mamo with a full pre season, and whoever is our halfback
But let's get past the next two please

