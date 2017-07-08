deserves a mention!
last season he got some stick from me included but was clearly being played in the wrong position!
we know hes a hard worker and gets through lots of tackles but his line running is also great to watch at loose forward now, really shown his class this season
well done hinchy, pleased he has another year to run on his contract too
