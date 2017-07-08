Code13 wrote: An absolute joy to watch at loose forward. Very out of position last season I'll agree



And I think special mention to our Bradford signings too! They got a lot of stick when signed but have been our best players at times this season



O Brien and Leeming are a brilliant double act at

Fergy massive on the edge

Gaskell stepped up at halfback and is very impressive at centre



If we'd have had any luck with injuries we'd be in the top 6 and fighting hard I'm am sure

I was very critical of some of the Bradford signings, I'm happy to say i am being proved wrong, I wasn't particularly unhappy with the younger ones but Gaskel ,Clough and Ferguson are turning out far better than what i was expecting. We are not home and hosed yet but things are looking a lot brighter, Well done to RS and the Bradford lads for their part in this, he has not had a easy time with injuries, At the start of this season i was just looking for survival , we have a solid chance of it now.