WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - ryan hinchcliffe

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk ryan hinchcliffe

 
Post a reply

ryan hinchcliffe

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 10:37 am
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12965
Location: Huddersfield
deserves a mention!

last season he got some stick from me included but was clearly being played in the wrong position!

we know hes a hard worker and gets through lots of tackles but his line running is also great to watch at loose forward now, really shown his class this season

well done hinchy, pleased he has another year to run on his contract too :ROCKS:
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: ryan hinchcliffe

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 10:47 am
Code13 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Mar 11, 2002 9:09 am
Posts: 30968
Location: Gods Own County
An absolute joy to watch at loose forward. Very out of position last season I'll agree

And I think special mention to our Bradford signings too! They got a lot of stick when signed but have been our best players at times this season

O Brien and Leeming are a brilliant double act at
Fergy massive on the edge
Gaskell stepped up at halfback and is very impressive at centre

If we'd have had any luck with injuries we'd be in the top 6 and fighting hard I'm am sure

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 456, aliw2001, Code13, jools, TheJudderman and 124 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,598,4031,63676,0844,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
PENRITH
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HUNSLET  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
v
GLOUC
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
LEEDS  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIGAN
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM