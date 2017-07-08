An absolute joy to watch at loose forward. Very out of position last season I'll agree



And I think special mention to our Bradford signings too! They got a lot of stick when signed but have been our best players at times this season



O Brien and Leeming are a brilliant double act at

Fergy massive on the edge

Gaskell stepped up at halfback and is very impressive at centre



If we'd have had any luck with injuries we'd be in the top 6 and fighting hard I'm am sure