Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 9:38 am
GiantsForLife Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Jul 26, 2012 4:23 pm
Posts: 410
Can someone explain it :lol: :lol: where do we need to finish to compete for the grand final? confusing :lol:

Re: Plays offs

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 9:42 am
takethetwo Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Jun 10, 2017 7:19 pm
Posts: 8
Need to be in the top 4 by the end of the Super 8s. Finishing in the top 4 before the Super 8s just guarentees an extra home game .

Re: Plays offs

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 10:54 am
Code13 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Mar 11, 2002 9:09 am
Posts: 30968
Location: Gods Own County
Given the way the points work in the super

it's not gonna happen

ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM