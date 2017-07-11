WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Improving this squad?

Re: Improving this squad?

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 1:16 pm
FIL
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1569
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
Can't stand the guy personally...I don't doubt his ability, it's just his obnoxious, whining attitude that I can't stand...wouldn't want him anywhere near this team :NAUGHTY:
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.

Re: Improving this squad?

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 1:33 pm
wtid71
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 24, 2013 8:07 am
Posts: 254
FIL wrote:
Can't stand the guy personally...I don't doubt his ability, it's just his obnoxious, whining attitude that I can't stand...wouldn't want him anywhere near this team :NAUGHTY:



Ditto. His attitude on the pitch is dire

Re: Improving this squad?

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 1:35 pm
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8268
Tricky2309 wrote:
We are only linked with him in an article in the YEP, there may be nothing to it.

The one thing he would bring is a winning and big game mentality and maybe steady the ship when we are in tight games (where at present we have not been able to see a number of them out)


Your opinion of him is somewhat higher than mine, although, he does have a decent kicking game on him.
Always been a good support player but, he's no midfield general and IF Finn is to retire or be replaced, that is what we need.
Miller is still plenty good enough as his HB partner and I't take Miller over an ageing McGuire all day long
Where on earth are all the young British half backs ?
We could do with a 23 year old Danny Brough :D

Re: Improving this squad?

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 1:54 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1516
My thoughts exactly 1873.

Didnt we have a home grown half back and he moved west of the pennines, and spent time on loan with our dear neighbours for a while.

Struggled to get regular game time in the halves, and has found himself in the three quarters
