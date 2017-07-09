I don't understand why more teams don't try the 40-20 more often, especially now it restarts with a tap as well.
I know we are a bit lacking in terms of kicking options but again if someone with a strong kicking game was brought in I'd like to see that more often.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: adelaide-giant.no9, altofts wildcat, bigalf, BOJ042, brettoncat, comeontrinity, Eastern Wildcat, Fordy, got there, jus@casvegas, KevW60349, Lawefield44, Lockers700, musson, RWB, Sandal Cat, The Avenger, TheMightyTrin, Trinity 61, wakeytrin, wrencat1873, Yosemite Sam and 237 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|