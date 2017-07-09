WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Improving this squad?

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 10:10 pm
bren2k
The big gap is our kicking game - it's dire; I'm not sure how to fix that, but if Finn is to retire, his replacement should have one.

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 10:50 pm
JINJER
Spookdownunder wrote:
Really interesting question...

How to you take a competitive squad and make it better..

In forty years of being a Trinity fan I don't think I've ever considered this question before!!

I don't think I know how! :)

And that's why I asked the initial question, it's hard isn't it.
Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 11:32 pm
Todd Carney

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 8:12 am
Fordy
I don't understand why more teams don't try the 40-20 more often, especially now it restarts with a tap as well.

I know we are a bit lacking in terms of kicking options but again if someone with a strong kicking game was brought in I'd like to see that more often.
