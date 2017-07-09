WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Improving this squad?

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Improving this squad?

 
Post a reply

Re: Improving this squad?

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 10:10 pm
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13177
Location: Ossett
The big gap is our kicking game - it's dire; I'm not sure how to fix that, but if Finn is to retire, his replacement should have one.

Re: Improving this squad?

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 10:50 pm
JINJER User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6321
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
Spookdownunder wrote:
Really interesting question...

How to you take a competitive squad and make it better..

In forty years of being a Trinity fan I don't think I've ever considered this question before!!

I don't think I know how! :)

And that's why I asked the initial question, it's hard isn't it.
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BOJ042, djcool, hazzard, jakeyg95, JINJER, Sandal Cat, Slugger McBatt, thepimp007, TrinityDave, westgaterunner and 119 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,599,0951,28976,0844,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIGAN
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
CANBERRA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Fri : 15:30
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
SALFORD  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEIGH  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
MANLY
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
BARROW  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
OXFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
CATALANS  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM