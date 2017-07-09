|
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
Happy with Hirst's first season and hope we give him 2nd shot. Think he's going to improve too.
He seems to lose the ball in contact and has struggled with the short ball on occasion but, on the plus side, he's quick, strong as hell in the tackle and has an offload game, which, if we utilise properly, make him a great asset.
He also has some pace, a bit like Richard Moore of old and can disrupt the opposition.
Definitely a keeper !
Sun Jul 09, 2017 9:19 am
Joined: Tue Aug 04, 2009 5:04 pm
Posts: 1026
Location: waiting
musson wrote:
Agree with that
Why on earth would Finn give a flat pass to Hirst on the last, that was a rare shocker from Finny, keegan shouldn't have being put in that position
Last tackle kicking is one of the only areas we need to massively improve on, williams is woeful in this area
This for me.
I am not sure if this is a Kear thing, but we rarely ever compete for the ball from our high kicks. Some teams contest every single high ball but we seem to set up defensively and hope the defender drops it.
The reason i think it may be a Kear tactic is that last time he was here we had Danny Brough and did not contest them then either.
Sun Jul 09, 2017 2:01 pm
Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 512
captaincaveman wrote:
This for me.
I am not sure if this is a Kear thing, but we rarely ever compete for the ball from our high kicks. Some teams contest every single high ball but we seem to set up defensively and hope the defender drops it.
The reason i think it may be a Kear tactic is that last time he was here we had Danny Brough and did not contest them then either.
I'm not sure what to make of it either
It could be a kear thing but I'm inclined to say two of our halfs excel in many areas but kicking just doesn't seem to be something we do well
JJB is excellent in the air but rarely gets targeted
One of the things I remember about danny brough when he was here were those amazing shallow angled grubber kicks that use to cause all sorts of probs and mostly lead to a try for us or an opposition drop out, not to mention his bombs, 40/20s and last tackle kicks to get us out of our own half
That to me is the only thing we are missing, every other part of our game really is brilliant
I'm hoping Randal may help improve us in the kicking department
Sun Jul 09, 2017 3:37 pm
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1510
It would all depend on what room we have available on the cap and also what out playing budget will be for 2018. I would though try to retain Williams.
For me hooker is a definate. Hopefully Tyler Randell would be the man.
As someone else earlier mentioned maybe a centre with the Collis style handling skills and also a big second rower in the Murdoch Masilla or Lautiti style. Kirmo getting no younger and the injuries taking longer to heal.
One thing I would consider though, not necessarily immediately would be a player who can play at full back and half back competently. Both Grix and Finn getting no younger and cant go on forever
Sun Jul 09, 2017 3:49 pm
Joined: Sun Feb 01, 2009 1:03 pm
Posts: 3542
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
It would all depend on what room we have available on the cap and also what out playing budget will be for 2018. I would though try to retain Williams.
For me hooker is a definate. Hopefully Tyler Randell would be the man.
As someone else earlier mentioned maybe a centre with the Collis style handling skills and also a big second rower in the Murdoch Masilla or Lautiti style. Kirmo getting no younger and the injuries taking longer to heal.
One thing I would consider though, not necessarily immediately would be a player who can play at full back and half back competently. Both Grix and Finn getting no younger and cant go on forever
Jowitt is a competent full back and will be learning off Grix from the organisational side of things
Sun Jul 09, 2017 4:00 pm
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1510
Yes he is more than competent.
I was thinking more as back up and as a potential replacement for Grix and Finn. One who can play in both positions, we could kill two birds with one stone.
A Gareth O Brien type player.
Sun Jul 09, 2017 7:36 pm
Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 562
JINJER wrote:
After the Cas game we got talking about how well this squad have performed.
I'm delighted with our season I was a bit negative about us and really expected us to be in the bottom four (tin hat on), however, we then got onto strengthening.
I couldn't really think (with our financial constraints) of the positions we could really improve, my only addition would be a real good quality hooker, but at the back of my mind I keep thinking of the old adage if you stay still you go backwards.
So....Who would you replace position wise (sensibly) or add to the squad for next season?
Sign Hadley; a natural replacement for Kirmond.
Sun Jul 09, 2017 7:40 pm
Joined: Thu Apr 06, 2006 12:12 pm
Posts: 4618
Location: Shirley Williams is rancid
I'd definitely be keeping Hirst, no question. Gone well for me
'That is why no amount of cajolery, and no attempts at ethical or social seduction, can eradicate from my heart a deep burning hatred for the Tory Party.... So far as I am concerned they are lower than vermin'
Sun Jul 09, 2017 8:20 pm
Joined: Tue Dec 28, 2004 5:06 pm
Posts: 2120
Hirst has had a good first season, wasn't expecting much as a mate of mine played along side him and said he had everything except the heart but no sign of that for me, I will be surprised if we don't try and keep him.
Sun Jul 09, 2017 9:39 pm
Joined: Wed Jun 15, 2016 11:51 pm
Posts: 178
Really interesting question...
How to you take a competitive squad and make it better..
In forty years of being a Trinity fan I don't think I've ever considered this question before!!
I don't think I know how!
