WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Improving this squad?

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Improving this squad?

 
Post a reply

Re: Improving this squad?

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 9:12 pm
Mable_Syrup User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 22, 2009 5:55 pm
Posts: 2609
Location: Back of the North stand
In all seriousness, I think the experiment with Hirst is done and won't be repeated, it would imo have been announced that he'd re-signed. Algood just hasn't been fit enough to prove his worth, so that's 1 or 2 props that need replacing. Kirmond is coming to the end of his tenure, injuries taking a while to get over etc. Good player but to improve we need to be a bit ruthless. Up and coming half to learn from Finn. Hooker to work with Wood, I really like our main centres of toupu and lynn, I'd have kept Gibson rather than Arundel, but that ship has sailed. So a couple of props, a starting second row, hooker and a half. Top 4 next year.
Last edited by Mable_Syrup on Sun Jul 09, 2017 6:00 am, edited 1 time in total.

Re: Improving this squad?

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 9:48 pm
upthecats User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 15, 2004 8:24 pm
Posts: 3183
Location: Dewsbury
Thought Hirst was signed for next season?

I think he's gone quite well...nothing spectacular but decent for his first season in the top flight...he's a big presence...doesn't make many mistakes and is a handful to bring down...more often than not gets a decent play the ball too...

I think he'll improve again next year....

Not sure on Allgood...we aint seen enough yet....he's a quota spot though which means when he gets back in for the super 8's he's a player who really needs to put his hand up and show he's worth that quota place...Fifita, Huby and Walker are all comfortably ahead of him for me...England and Hirst about similar on what i've seen....so as I say he needs a big end to the season...
Image

Re: Improving this squad?

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 10:32 pm
Mable_Syrup User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 22, 2009 5:55 pm
Posts: 2609
Location: Back of the North stand
Hirst is good for 2 dropped balls a game. Can't afford it if we want to push on.

Re: Improving this squad?

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 11:18 pm
upthecats User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 15, 2004 8:24 pm
Posts: 3183
Location: Dewsbury
He's only made 5 errors all season looking at his stats?

The one the other night I'd hardly blame him for either...what halfback at first receiver on the last tackle passes along the line to a prop forward!
Image

Re: Improving this squad?

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 5:44 am
musson Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 511
Hirst has being an exceptional signing for us, a john kear signing at its best I'd say

Hirst, Grix, Wood, MCB, Huby, Walker have all being better than I think any of us could have hoped for

Williams has being the only signing who hasn't exceeded my expectations though he has being competent

For me carter's greatest signing of all is John Kear

Re: Improving this squad?

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 5:50 am
musson Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 511
upthecats wrote:
He's only made 5 errors all season looking at his stats?

The one the other night I'd hardly blame him for either...what halfback at first receiver on the last tackle passes along the line to a prop forward!


Agree with that
Why on earth would Finn give a flat pass to Hirst on the last, that was a rare shocker from Finny, keegan shouldn't have being put in that position

Last tackle kicking is one of the only areas we need to massively improve on, williams is woeful in this area

Re: Improving this squad?

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 5:51 am
Mable_Syrup User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 22, 2009 5:55 pm
Posts: 2609
Location: Back of the North stand
upthecats wrote:
He's only made 5 errors all season looking at his stats?

The one the other night I'd hardly blame him for either...what halfback at first receiver on the last tackle passes along the line to a prop forward!

Completely agree. That was awful. Regarding stats, I wouldn't trust them at all. Trin have been known to send them back and get them redone post game before now. I can only go on what I see. Agree about kear, how long was he signed up for? Salford made a big deal about signing up their backeoom staff, hope we do the same.

Re: Improving this squad?

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 5:56 am
Mable_Syrup User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 22, 2009 5:55 pm
Posts: 2609
Location: Back of the North stand
musson wrote:
Hirst has being an exceptional signing for us, a john kear signing at its best I'd say

Really? 'Exceptional'? Funny how we all see things different. I guess the proof will be in if we extend his contract.

Re: Improving this squad?

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 6:41 am
musson Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 511
Mable_Syrup wrote:
Really? 'Exceptional'? Funny how we all see things different. I guess the proof will be in if we extend his contract.


I agree, it's funny how we do all see things differently
FWIW my reasons for why I'd use that word to describe him

I had no expectations for keegan what soever, so exceptional relative to expectations might be a better description
His work in defence is really good, in attack he's really sucks the defence in and I'd say is probably the hardest player (next to Fifita) in our team to put down, he nearly always makes more meters after the initial tackle and has enough of an off load game to trouble the defence and give us some second phase play, he uses his size really well and makes it hellish awkward to be tackled

I'd actually put him above England in the pecking order

Agree re proof in contract though, I'm just a spectator, it's the coaches decisions that matter

Re: Improving this squad?

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 7:15 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 6002
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
Happy with Hirst's first season and hope we give him 2nd shot. Think he's going to improve too.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: acko, Bing [Bot], captaincaveman, eastardsley, Five and last, JINJER, jools, Khlav Kalash, King Street Cat, Mable_Syrup, musson, poplar cats alive, reedy, Trinity1315, victarmeldrew, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 155 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,598,6931,33876,0844,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
v
GLOUC
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
LEEDS  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM