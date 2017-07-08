Mable_Syrup wrote: Really? 'Exceptional'? Funny how we all see things different. I guess the proof will be in if we extend his contract.

I agree, it's funny how we do all see things differentlyFWIW my reasons for why I'd use that word to describe himI had no expectations for keegan what soever, so exceptional relative to expectations might be a better descriptionHis work in defence is really good, in attack he's really sucks the defence in and I'd say is probably the hardest player (next to Fifita) in our team to put down, he nearly always makes more meters after the initial tackle and has enough of an off load game to trouble the defence and give us some second phase play, he uses his size really well and makes it hellish awkward to be tackledI'd actually put him above England in the pecking orderAgree re proof in contract though, I'm just a spectator, it's the coaches decisions that matter