In all seriousness, I think the experiment with Hirst is done and won't be repeated, it would imo have been announced that he'd re-signed. Algood just hasn't been fit enough to prove his worth, so that's 1 or 2 props that need replacing. Kirmond is coming to the end of his tenure, injuries taking a while to get over etc. Good player but to improve we need to be a bit ruthless. Up and coming half to learn from Finn. Hooker to work with Wood, I really like our main centres of toupu and lynn, I'd have kept Gibson rather than Arundel, but that ship has sailed. So a couple of props, a starting second row, hooker and a half. Top 4 next year.
Sat Jul 08, 2017 9:48 pm
Thought Hirst was signed for next season?
I think he's gone quite well...nothing spectacular but decent for his first season in the top flight...he's a big presence...doesn't make many mistakes and is a handful to bring down...more often than not gets a decent play the ball too...
I think he'll improve again next year....
Not sure on Allgood...we aint seen enough yet....he's a quota spot though which means when he gets back in for the super 8's he's a player who really needs to put his hand up and show he's worth that quota place...Fifita, Huby and Walker are all comfortably ahead of him for me...England and Hirst about similar on what i've seen....so as I say he needs a big end to the season...
Sat Jul 08, 2017 10:32 pm
Hirst is good for 2 dropped balls a game. Can't afford it if we want to push on.
Sat Jul 08, 2017 11:18 pm
He's only made 5 errors all season looking at his stats?
The one the other night I'd hardly blame him for either...what halfback at first receiver on the last tackle passes along the line to a prop forward!
Sun Jul 09, 2017 5:44 am
Hirst has being an exceptional signing for us, a john kear signing at its best I'd say
Hirst, Grix, Wood, MCB, Huby, Walker have all being better than I think any of us could have hoped for
Williams has being the only signing who hasn't exceeded my expectations though he has being competent
For me carter's greatest signing of all is John Kear
Sun Jul 09, 2017 5:50 am
upthecats wrote:
He's only made 5 errors all season looking at his stats?
The one the other night I'd hardly blame him for either...what halfback at first receiver on the last tackle passes along the line to a prop forward!
Agree with that
Why on earth would Finn give a flat pass to Hirst on the last, that was a rare shocker from Finny, keegan shouldn't have being put in that position
Last tackle kicking is one of the only areas we need to massively improve on, williams is woeful in this area
Sun Jul 09, 2017 5:51 am
upthecats wrote:
He's only made 5 errors all season looking at his stats?
The one the other night I'd hardly blame him for either...what halfback at first receiver on the last tackle passes along the line to a prop forward!
Completely agree. That was awful. Regarding stats, I wouldn't trust them at all. Trin have been known to send them back and get them redone post game before now. I can only go on what I see. Agree about kear, how long was he signed up for? Salford made a big deal about signing up their backeoom staff, hope we do the same.
Sun Jul 09, 2017 5:56 am
musson wrote:
Hirst has being an exceptional signing for us, a john kear signing at its best I'd say
Really? 'Exceptional'? Funny how we all see things different. I guess the proof will be in if we extend his contract.
Sun Jul 09, 2017 6:41 am
Mable_Syrup wrote:
Really? 'Exceptional'? Funny how we all see things different. I guess the proof will be in if we extend his contract.
I agree, it's funny how we do all see things differently
FWIW my reasons for why I'd use that word to describe him
I had no expectations for keegan what soever, so exceptional relative to expectations might be a better description
His work in defence is really good, in attack he's really sucks the defence in and I'd say is probably the hardest player (next to Fifita) in our team to put down, he nearly always makes more meters after the initial tackle and has enough of an off load game to trouble the defence and give us some second phase play, he uses his size really well and makes it hellish awkward to be tackled
I'd actually put him above England in the pecking order
Agree re proof in contract though, I'm just a spectator, it's the coaches decisions that matter
Sun Jul 09, 2017 7:15 am
Happy with Hirst's first season and hope we give him 2nd shot. Think he's going to improve too.
