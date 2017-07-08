WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Improving this squad?

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 9:12 pm
Mable_Syrup User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 22, 2009 5:55 pm
Posts: 2606
Location: Back of the North stand
In all seriousness, I think the experiment with Hirst is done and won't be repeated, it would imo have been announced that he'd re-signed. Algood just hasn't been fit enough to prove his worth, so that's 1 or 2 props that need replacing. Kirmond is coming to the end of his tenure, injuries taking a while to get over etc. Good player but to improve we need to be a bit ruthless. Up and coming half to learn from Finn. Hooker to work with Wood, dip won't be here next year. I really like our main centres of toupu and lynn, I'd have kept Gibson rather than Arundel, but that ship has sailed. So a couple of props, a starting second row, hooker and a half. Top 4 next year.
