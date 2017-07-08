WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Improving this squad?

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Improving this squad?

 
Post a reply

Improving this squad?

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 9:33 am
JINJER User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6320
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
After the Cas game we got talking about how well this squad have performed.
I'm delighted with our season I was a bit negative about us and really expected us to be in the bottom four (tin hat on), however, we then got onto strengthening.
I couldn't really think (with our financial constraints) of the positions we could really improve, my only addition would be a real good quality hooker, but at the back of my mind I keep thinking of the old adage if you stay still you go backwards.
So....Who would you replace position wise (sensibly) or add to the squad for next season?
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT

Re: Improving this squad?

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 9:50 am
jakeyg95 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 559
JINJER wrote:
After the Cas game we got talking about how well this squad have performed.
I'm delighted with our season I was a bit negative about us and really expected us to be in the bottom four (tin hat on), however, we then got onto strengthening.
I couldn't really think (with our financial constraints) of the positions we could really improve, my only addition would be a real good quality hooker, but at the back of my mind I keep thinking of the old adage if you stay still you go backwards.
So....Who would you replace position wise (sensibly) or add to the squad for next season?


I guess it depends who's available. Don't think there's a specific position that needs strengthening other than maybe a top class hooker or centre, but should probably just be a case of if someone becomes available within our budget that would improve us then sign them.

Re: Improving this squad?

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 10:11 am
eastardsley Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Aug 28, 2016 8:53 pm
Posts: 19
Agree with the hooker centre positions to strengthen obviously within our means.. would love to see a centre like dean collis. Who could utilise the class we have on both wings..also a top out and out hooker to take advantage of fifitas quick play the balls and also to steady things down when need...not slating woody think hes had a cracking season..just think we need to just keep pushing on to the next level

Re: Improving this squad?

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 10:48 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8254
We probably need to look at a replacement for Finn.
He has been superb this season but, he isn't getting any younger.
Most people though that Williams would fit the bill and maybe, with 12 months at under his belt and assuming he stays, the perhaps he can take on "Finn role" but, I'm not sure.
Having said that good half backs are very difficult to find and maybe managing Finn's game time will be a better option for next season.
Some cover at 9, would also be high on the shopping list and another guy called Fifita would be a bonus :D

Re: Improving this squad?

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 11:00 am
djcool Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon May 02, 2005 11:29 am
Posts: 2358
Location: Halifax
wrencat1873 wrote:
We probably need to look at a replacement for Finn.
He has been superb this season but, he isn't getting any younger.
Most people though that Williams would fit the bill and maybe, with 12 months at under his belt and assuming he stays, the perhaps he can take on "Finn role" but, I'm not sure.
Having said that good half backs are very difficult to find and maybe managing Finn's game time will be a better option for next season.
Some cover at 9, would also be high on the shopping list and another guy called Fifita would be a bonus :D

Andrew not Latu would be nice

Re: Improving this squad?

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 5:39 pm
hazzard Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 7:22 pm
Posts: 255
Hooker
Stand off
Big second row that can pass to centres
Last edited by hazzard on Sat Jul 08, 2017 6:56 pm, edited 1 time in total.

Re: Improving this squad?

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 5:45 pm
jakeyg95 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 559
hazzard wrote:
Hooked
Stand off
Big second row that can pass to centres


Same as most teams then!

Re: Improving this squad?

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 7:00 pm
hazzard Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 7:22 pm
Posts: 255
jakeyg95 wrote:
Same as most teams then!

Yes
That's the trouble

Re: Improving this squad?

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 7:08 pm
musson Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 508
We are in such a great position at the mo with our first team
Our first team is exception and we've got great cover in the squad

If Randal comes in and works out all we need is some one to replace williams ideally some one with a danny brough style kicking game I'd be over the moon

Carter and the coaching team have done an amazing job putting our team together

Re: Improving this squad?

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 9:07 pm
upthecats User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 15, 2004 8:24 pm
Posts: 3181
Location: Dewsbury
Clearly a quality nine would add a lot to us...Woody done brilliant but can't expect him to play 80 minutes every week and a shared role with a better nine would be great...he could also offer decent cover in the halves...

Happy with our two full backs but would love to see a lot more of Jowitt next season...happy with the three quarters too..

Props very happy with...size, power and aggression and as good as any set of props in the league for me...

Backrow id love to see us sign a blockbuster type player...something in the mound on BMM at Salford...a Solomona, Big Ali type player...am almost certain we'll lose Hadley back to Hull as he's far too good a player for them to let go and Kirmond will be a year older...we've Batchelor to fill the void but he's still very young for a forward and although I'd like to see much more of him next season, I don't want to see too much of him if that makes sense...

Might be worth looking at championship too to maybe unearth a project player or two to maintain strength in depth..
Image
Next

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: fun time frankie, got there, jakeyg95, M62 J30 TRINITY, Mable_Syrup, Mr Bliss, PHe, PopTart, The Avenger, Tricky2309, Upanunder, upthecats, wakeytrin and 186 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,598,6461,72776,0844,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sat : 08:30
NRL
PENRITH
16
- 8MANLY
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
6
- 22PARRAMATTA
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
30
- 16HUNSLET  
 FT 
Sat : 17:00
SL
CATALANS
10
- 32WIGAN
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 17:30
CH
TOULOUSE
8
- 16HALIFAX  
 NOW 
Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
80
- 10OXFORD  
Fulll Time
  Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
v
GLOUC
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
LEEDS  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIGAN
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM