Clearly a quality nine would add a lot to us...Woody done brilliant but can't expect him to play 80 minutes every week and a shared role with a better nine would be great...he could also offer decent cover in the halves...



Happy with our two full backs but would love to see a lot more of Jowitt next season...happy with the three quarters too..



Props very happy with...size, power and aggression and as good as any set of props in the league for me...



Backrow id love to see us sign a blockbuster type player...something in the mound on BMM at Salford...a Solomona, Big Ali type player...am almost certain we'll lose Hadley back to Hull as he's far too good a player for them to let go and Kirmond will be a year older...we've Batchelor to fill the void but he's still very young for a forward and although I'd like to see much more of him next season, I don't want to see too much of him if that makes sense...



Might be worth looking at championship too to maybe unearth a project player or two to maintain strength in depth..