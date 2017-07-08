After the Cas game we got talking about how well this squad have performed.

I'm delighted with our season I was a bit negative about us and really expected us to be in the bottom four (tin hat on), however, we then got onto strengthening.

I couldn't really think (with our financial constraints) of the positions we could really improve, my only addition would be a real good quality hooker, but at the back of my mind I keep thinking of the old adage if you stay still you go backwards.

So....Who would you replace position wise (sensibly) or add to the squad for next season?