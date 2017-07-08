WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Improving this squad?

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 9:33 am
After the Cas game we got talking about how well this squad have performed.
I'm delighted with our season I was a bit negative about us and really expected us to be in the bottom four (tin hat on), however, we then got onto strengthening.
I couldn't really think (with our financial constraints) of the positions we could really improve, my only addition would be a real good quality hooker, but at the back of my mind I keep thinking of the old adage if you stay still you go backwards.
So....Who would you replace position wise (sensibly) or add to the squad for next season?
Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 9:50 am
I guess it depends who's available. Don't think there's a specific position that needs strengthening other than maybe a top class hooker or centre, but should probably just be a case of if someone becomes available within our budget that would improve us then sign them.

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 10:11 am
Agree with the hooker centre positions to strengthen obviously within our means.. would love to see a centre like dean collis. Who could utilise the class we have on both wings..also a top out and out hooker to take advantage of fifitas quick play the balls and also to steady things down when need...not slating woody think hes had a cracking season..just think we need to just keep pushing on to the next level

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 10:48 am
We probably need to look at a replacement for Finn.
He has been superb this season but, he isn't getting any younger.
Most people though that Williams would fit the bill and maybe, with 12 months at under his belt and assuming he stays, the perhaps he can take on "Finn role" but, I'm not sure.
Having said that good half backs are very difficult to find and maybe managing Finn's game time will be a better option for next season.
Some cover at 9, would also be high on the shopping list and another guy called Fifita would be a bonus :D

