WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Kelly

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Kelly

 
Re: Kelly

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 11:30 pm
Chris71 User avatar
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:46 am
Posts: 4054
Location: Never never land away with the fairies
Sebasteeno wrote:
FFS will people stop going on about Sneyd attacking the line!!!! Its not his game!!!! Hes an organiser and a kicker - now these are areas he could improve on as hes very hot and cold and needs more consistency but lots of that depends on how the teams playing. The pack doesnt have to be dominating but the team has to be playing good percentage rugby for Sneyds game to work and unfortunately too many errors ruin our percentage plays and nullifies Sneyds key attributes


FFS as you put it whilst it may not be his game in your opinion the fact he actually has the ability to do it and when he does he looks a far better player is what is frustrating as he has shown this season. So to say it's not his game is tosh when he's shown he can do it, otherwise he his a one trick pony and totally predictable.
I really enjoy long walks especially when they are taken by people I don't like!
