WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Kelly

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Kelly

 
Post a reply

Re: Kelly

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 2:22 pm
PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 600
ccs wrote:
Ah, I didn't realise that he had been "dropped" to the bench.
There's me thinking it's a 17 man squad, with player rotations.
I guess resting players can be classed as dropped as well when it suits.

Losing a starting place to the bench is, to me, being dropped. Not a case of "when it suits", but that's up to your interpretation. My opinion is that Connor and Kelly were working well.

Re: Kelly

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 2:39 pm
ccs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2666
I don't disagree about Connor and Kelly working well, but we also need Sneyd to be working well.
He's not going to regain his form if he's not playing, and losing Kelly for key games at this stage of the season is bound to have been a worry. And now it's happened.
It's not as if the Kelly/Connor combination had been excluded from the Saints game.

Re: Kelly

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 2:59 pm
PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 600
ccs wrote:
I don't disagree about Connor and Kelly working well, but we also need Sneyd to be working well.
He's not going to regain his form if he's not playing, and losing Kelly for key games at this stage of the season is bound to have been a worry. And now it's happened.
It's not as if the Kelly/Connor combination had been excluded from the Saints game.

We'll see what Friday brings, an 80 minute effort would be good!

Re: Kelly

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 3:14 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10496
Noticed someone criticise Griffin earlier on. Apart from maybe Fonua he's been our best player across the last two games imo. Much better from him. Obviously if Kelly is out then Connor will play 6, but if everyone is fit I'd quite like to see us go away from convention a little and try Connor at 13. He is big and physical enough to play there imo and gives us that extra pivot which would allow Shaul to roam around looking to get on the end of things rather than being involved in too many passing plays.

Re: Kelly

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 5:28 pm
Chris71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:46 am
Posts: 4053
Location: Never never land away with the fairies
For me Sneyd just doesn't take the line in enough and against St's I don't think he did much if at all. It may not be a part of his game but when he actually done it he has looked a far better player. Think the difference when Connor/Kelly we're playing teams were second guessing due to the running and unpredictablilty of the partnership where as Sneyd can be very predictable at times.
Hopefully Kelly won't be out too long but he has been targeted a lot of late so but of a break may do him some good.
I really enjoy long walks especially when they are taken by people I don't like!

Re: Kelly

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 5:37 pm
Hessle Roader User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Oct 07, 2006 10:43 am
Posts: 4012
Location: Drypool Bridge - watching out for invaders from the East.
Chris71 wrote:
For me Sneyd just doesn't take the line in enough and against St's I don't think he did much if at all. It may not be a part of his game but when he actually done it he has looked a far better player. Think the difference when Connor/Kelly we're playing teams were second guessing due to the running and unpredictablilty of the partnership where as Sneyd can be very predictable at times.
Hopefully Kelly won't be out too long but he has been targeted a lot of late so but of a break may do him some good.



If we can all see this, then presumably our coach can and should be encouraging him to run more and kick less. As you say he looks a completely different player when he backs himself. Lets hope Friday is the day he starts to show it regularly.
JOHNNY WHITELEY - A TRUE RUGBY LEAGUE LEGEND

Re: Kelly

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 6:38 pm
PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 600
Hessle Roader wrote:
If we can all see this, then presumably our coach can and should be encouraging him to run more and kick less. As you say he looks a completely different player when he backs himself. Lets hope Friday is the day he starts to show it regularly.

People have been saying that for a while now, is it an element of laziness or is he lacking confidence?

Re: Kelly

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 6:46 pm
threepennystander Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Sep 10, 2011 9:30 am
Posts: 303
Karen wrote:
Wow, you are seriously revelling in a player's injury. I honestly don't know how anyone can enjoy a player getting injured in the way you have. How very sad.

Can't really blame any kr fan for enjoying Kelly getting injured when you consider what he did to rovers and the end result.I'd feel the same TBH. It's not like he's in hospital with a suspected broken neck or even a career ending injury. Always going to get stick though for posting on here and quite right. Fingers crossed fit for the semi but if not 90%+( no players 100% this time of year) wouldn't risk it.

Re: Kelly

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 8:10 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24878
Location: West Yorkshire
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
Noticed someone criticise Griffin earlier on. Apart from maybe Fonua he's been our best player across the last two games imo. Much better from him. Obviously if Kelly is out then Connor will play 6, but if everyone is fit I'd quite like to see us go away from convention a little and try Connor at 13. He is big and physical enough to play there imo and gives us that extra pivot which would allow Shaul to roam around looking to get on the end of things rather than being involved in too many passing plays.

Absolutely agree, criticism of Griffin on his last two performances is completely unjustified IMO.

Re: Kelly

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 9:48 pm
Sebasteeno User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 7:57 pm
Posts: 4912
Location: Definately not in the Cuddle Crew
FFS will people stop going on about Sneyd attacking the line!!!! Its not his game!!!! Hes an organiser and a kicker - now these are areas he could improve on as hes very hot and cold and needs more consistency but lots of that depends on how the teams playing. The pack doesnt have to be dominating but the team has to be playing good percentage rugby for Sneyds game to work and unfortunately too many errors ruin our percentage plays and nullifies Sneyds key attributes
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: andy 1962, Bombed Out, FC-Steward, Fields of Fire, FoD FC Army, Google Adsense [Bot], Homenaway, Jake the Peg, Mild mannered Janitor, mwindass, Singing Warrior, SirStan and 188 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,599,6241,90176,0864,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIGAN
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
CANBERRA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Fri : 15:30
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
SALFORD  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEIGH  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
MANLY
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
BARROW  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
OXFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
CATALANS  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM