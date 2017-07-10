Chris71 wrote:

For me Sneyd just doesn't take the line in enough and against St's I don't think he did much if at all. It may not be a part of his game but when he actually done it he has looked a far better player. Think the difference when Connor/Kelly we're playing teams were second guessing due to the running and unpredictablilty of the partnership where as Sneyd can be very predictable at times.

Hopefully Kelly won't be out too long but he has been targeted a lot of late so but of a break may do him some good.