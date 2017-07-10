Noticed someone criticise Griffin earlier on. Apart from maybe Fonua he's been our best player across the last two games imo. Much better from him. Obviously if Kelly is out then Connor will play 6, but if everyone is fit I'd quite like to see us go away from convention a little and try Connor at 13. He is big and physical enough to play there imo and gives us that extra pivot which would allow Shaul to roam around looking to get on the end of things rather than being involved in too many passing plays.