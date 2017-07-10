ccs wrote:
Ah, I didn't realise that he had been "dropped" to the bench.
There's me thinking it's a 17 man squad, with player rotations.
I guess resting players can be classed as dropped as well when it suits.
There's me thinking it's a 17 man squad, with player rotations.
I guess resting players can be classed as dropped as well when it suits.
Losing a starting place to the bench is, to me, being dropped. Not a case of "when it suits", but that's up to your interpretation. My opinion is that Connor and Kelly were working well.