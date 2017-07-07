ChampagneSuperRovers wrote:
Couldn't happen to a nicer bloke.
Dear me.
Anybody who is happy at a rugby player receiving an injury is just about the lowest of the low.
Hope you're proud of yourself.
Oh, by the way, Kelly is in a different league to your team, but then I suppose the bitterness that that situation has obviously manifested inside of you would lead you to produce shi te like that.
You know, combined with your jealousy and inferiority complex and all that.
Hull KR Chairman Neil Hudgell, August 26th, 2014 said..
"In fact, the days of us signing any players from across the river are over. Our fans are loyal, passionate and only interested in one club. Taking players from our nearest rivals doesn't fit in with that brief."