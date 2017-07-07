WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Kelly

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 10:05 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26031
If he hadn't pulled up he was under the sticks, 19-18 and game on with about 3 or 4 minutes left

Re: Kelly

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 10:12 pm
fc-eaststander
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 08, 2006 2:21 pm
Posts: 2027
Location: West Hull
in recent weeks Kelly and Conner have looked our best half's combination so big blow if he is not fit for the semi syneed needs to step up and start taking the line on more just my opinion
FC TILL I DIE

COME ON U HULL

Re: Kelly

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 10:22 pm
hull2524
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4666
connor game is to take on the line more, sneyd is the kicker, well that's the plan, still think we can bounce back and get a win at leeds
once a black and white always a black and white COYH

Re: Kelly

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 11:48 pm
Walter Neff
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Feb 21, 2009 11:26 pm
Posts: 904
Location: Walsall
ChampagneSuperRovers wrote:
Couldn't happen to a nicer bloke.

Did you think the same think when he was totally fooked when playing for KR in the hammering against Leeds in the Challenge Cup Final a couple of years back?
The bloke could hardly walk.. :roll:
Rugby League,,,The Greatest Game On Earth..

Re: Kelly

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 7:05 am
bonnie
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Apr 21, 2004 4:21 pm
Posts: 425
Location: A small town in Wakefield
Jake the Peg wrote:
If he hadn't pulled up he was under the sticks, 19-18 and game on with about 3 or 4 minutes left

Ahhhh don't we all love the IF word :LOVE:
"we're just a VILLAGE in Wakefield"

Re: Kelly

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 9:08 am
airliebird,runninglate!
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1851
Location: East stand!
Kelly ok it seems
Was out last night with Tala and Fonua and said he's ok. No obvious limp
"never looking back,always looking forward"

Re: Kelly

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 9:23 am
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26031
bonnie wrote:
Ahhhh don't we all love the IF word :LOVE:


Not really

Re: Kelly

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 9:24 am
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26031
airliebird,runninglate! wrote:
Kelly ok it seems
Was out last night with Tala and Fonua and said he's ok. No obvious limp


I'd rest him next week whatever
