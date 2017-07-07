WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Kelly

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Kelly

 
Post a reply

Kelly

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 9:36 pm
hull2524 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4663
any news on his injury?
once a black and white always a black and white COYH

Re: Kelly

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 9:37 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26014
Hamstring, min 4 weeks, more likely 6 or more

Re: Kelly

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 9:41 pm
ChampagneSuperRovers Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri May 21, 2010 9:31 pm
Posts: 761
Couldn't happen to a nicer bloke.
Skysports.com wrote: 'There was still time for Murrell to knock over a drop-goal into the sea of delirious red and white behind the posts. The Black and Whites were already heading disconsolately home'.

Re: Kelly

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 9:42 pm
bonaire Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1575
Thought it was hamstring buts its his calf.Dont know which is worse

Re: Kelly

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 9:44 pm
fosdyke99 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon May 25, 2015 9:57 am
Posts: 49
don't need a brain dead from dobbins chipping in.get back to your hovel

Re: Kelly

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 9:44 pm
hull2524 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4663
must admit it didn't look like hamstring, calf would seem more likely, not that am a doctor
once a black and white always a black and white COYH

Re: Kelly

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 9:49 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24865
Location: West Yorkshire
ChampagneSuperRovers wrote:
Couldn't happen to a nicer bloke.

A Rovers fan enjoying a Hull player's injury. Where've we seen that before? :lol:

Re: Kelly

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 9:50 pm
ccs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2658
It will (obviously) depend on how severe the calf strain/tear is, so 3 to 6 weeks.

Challenge Cup semi looks very doubtful.

Re: Kelly

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 9:55 pm
hull2524 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4663
suppose we least have connor to step in,
once a black and white always a black and white COYH

Re: Kelly

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 10:01 pm
ChampagneSuperRovers Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri May 21, 2010 9:31 pm
Posts: 761
fosdyke99 wrote:
don't need a brain dead from dobbins chipping in.get back to your hovel


A bit harsh on Kelly!
Skysports.com wrote: 'There was still time for Murrell to knock over a drop-goal into the sea of delirious red and white behind the posts. The Black and Whites were already heading disconsolately home'.
Next

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, airliebird,runninglate!, Alex Mc, Allez, Bal, Bing [Bot], Bombed Out, Bullsmad, ChampagneSuperRovers, DABHAND, DannyB, Dave K., fc-eaststander, Fields of Fire, fosdyke99, ging, HFC Boy, Homenaway, hull2524, Jake the Peg, knockersbumpMKII, Mild mannered Janitor, OmneFC, oooh Gravy!, Plum Bob, SecondRowSaint, shauney, subwaysav, Touchliner, Wilde 3, William Melvin Hicks and 344 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,598,2122,07976,0844,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Fri : 10:50
NRL
SYDNEY
14
- 12SOUTHS
TV
  
 FT 
Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
19
- 12HULL FC
  
 FT 
Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
40
- 0WIDNES
  
 FT 
Fri : 20:00
SL
WARRINGTON
50
- 10LEIGH
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
PENRITH
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HUNSLET  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
OXFORD  
  Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
v
GLOUC
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
LEEDS  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
DONCASTER  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM