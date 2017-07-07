WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Selling the license crops up again!

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 9:20 pm
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/sport/rugby ... Ground/amp

Unless the deadline can be met Trinity could be left with no choice but to sell their Super League license and ground share with a Championship club.


It just won't go away. Scaremongering or a very real threat?

Walker has really thrown a spanner into an already complex situation unlikely to bare fruit.
Re: Selling the license crops up again!

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 10:27 pm
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/628066/Wakefield-District-Community-Trust-Sir-Rodney-Walker-Trinity-Wildcats-New-Ground/amp

It just won't go away. Scaremongering or a very real threat?

Walker has really thrown a spanner into an already complex situation unlikely to bare fruit.


Very real threat I believe.

We need something concrete that can be put to the RFL to demonstrate serious intent that we have a new stadium on the not too distant horizon. If we cannot show this our future in SL is under serious threat with Clubs like Toulouse, Toronto and Hull KR champing at the bit to get in SL.

Walker needs to put up or shut up as he is only making a difficult situation even more complicated.
Re: Selling the license crops up again!

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 10:41 pm
Very real threat I believe.

We need something concrete that can be put to the RFL to demonstrate serious intent that we have a new stadium on the not too distant horizon. If we cannot show this our future in SL is under serious threat with Clubs like Toulouse, Toronto and Hull KR champing at the bit to get in SL.

Walker needs to put up or shut up as he is only making a difficult situation even more complicated.

Walker has really stitched us up good and proper!
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.

