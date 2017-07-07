https://www.dailystar.co.uk/sport/rugby ... Ground/amp
It just won't go away. Scaremongering or a very real threat?
Walker has really thrown a spanner into an already complex situation unlikely to bare fruit.
Unless the deadline can be met Trinity could be left with no choice but to sell their Super League license and ground share with a Championship club.
It just won't go away. Scaremongering or a very real threat?
Walker has really thrown a spanner into an already complex situation unlikely to bare fruit.