Khlav Kalash wrote: https://www.dailystar.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/628066/Wakefield-District-Community-Trust-Sir-Rodney-Walker-Trinity-Wildcats-New-Ground/amp



It just won't go away. Scaremongering or a very real threat?



Walker has really thrown a spanner into an already complex situation unlikely to bare fruit.

Very real threat I believe.We need something concrete that can be put to the RFL to demonstrate serious intent that we have a new stadium on the not too distant horizon. If we cannot show this our future in SL is under serious threat with Clubs like Toulouse, Toronto and Hull KR champing at the bit to get in SL.Walker needs to put up or shut up as he is only making a difficult situation even more complicated.