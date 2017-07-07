WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hull's elephant in the room

Hull's elephant in the room

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 9:06 pm
Tarquin Fuego
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 10:23 am
Posts: 2043
Location: United Kingdom
http://www.rugby-league.com/superleague ... club_stats

Missed tackle count before tonight's game

Percival should never have been down that end of the pitch with that last try

We are by far the worst team in the whole league with missed tackles

No team can reach the GF with that many against them, surely

It's haunting us but we don't seem to hear much about it

We have to totally address the discipline that comes with missed tackles

It's a mind set
I have lost interest

Re: Hull's elephant in the room

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 9:10 pm
Tarquin Fuego
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 10:23 am
Posts: 2043
Location: United Kingdom
A closer look shows we also have had to make so many more tackles than most teams
That's poor completion rates and Ill discipline

Wigan have made so fewer tackles than us over the season

Work to do setting a mind frame of completions , good discipline and defence

All 3 needed to win a GF
I have lost interest

Re: Hull's elephant in the room

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 9:11 pm
pmarrow
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Sep 04, 2006 11:39 am
Posts: 5465
Location: Hull
We won't make the Grand Final and I reckon we could struggle for the 4.

We've being blessed with the fact Saints Wigan and Warrington have all had really bad seasons.
Re: Hull's elephant in the room

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 9:22 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26014
It's hardly the elephant in the room when everyone's known about it for months and has been discussed at length on here.

We have by far the widest gap in SL between our best and worst performances. At best we're the best in the comp and at worst we concede 50+ at home in consecutive games.

Too many errors meaning too much defending leading to missing tackles

Re: Hull's elephant in the room

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 12:12 am
Tarquin Fuego
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 10:23 am
Posts: 2043
Location: United Kingdom
Fair point Jake
We're getting to nitty gritty
To make the GF we need to be the best in
missed tackles , discipline and completion rates

We don't need to be the biggest side just the
Best drilled smartest side

Can we do it ?
I have lost interest

