Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 1:06 pm
Alan wrote:
I for one, approved of 'resting' Drinkwater' last night. Now I know we need him - in the (totally baffling) absence of Ridyard, he is the only half back who is capable of organising/playmaking. It's unfair to judge the two new boys, after being thrown in so soon. Mortimer upped his game in the second half, but doesn't seem a playmaker. (who was it on here, who said he appeared to have slowed play down?) Langi showed nice touches, but an awful lot of Wire traffic went down his side.

I think we miss McNally on attack. I wasn't a fan of his defence, but Brown had a nightmare last night. At least McNally knows how/when to link up - how many times did Reynolds have to wait for Brown to arrive in attack, last night?

And Hampshire has to be in there somewhere, if he's fit. At least he has a bit of pace - which we are still desperately lacking.

And please can someone on our coaching staff teach someone - anyone - how to kick out of hand?!?! 10-20 yards on penalty kicks isn't good enough and I long to see the opposition running the ball out from their tryline, and not the 20/30 metre lines!

I'm afraid a huge improvement is needed - even just to be able to beat Featherstone and Toulouse/Halifax - never mind the rest of them! :(


Greg McNally came to fore as a Halfback and Id like to see him at Standoff and Hampshire at Scrumhalf ! We would certainly have some pace and skill at halfback :thumb:

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 1:17 pm
atomic wrote:
Not quite sure what people mean by experimenting! Forced positional changes due to brainfarts the previous week isn't experimenting.
Mortimer needs game time with his new team,Reynolds is on fire correct half back pairing.
Brown defensively is better than McNally we where playing a top 4 team albeit on paper this season on their very emotional patch last night.
Could we have played better? Yes. But how where we experimenting?


In his post match interview, Neil Jukes stated that the intention of the coaching team is to give everyone match time to have a fully fit squad for the '8's'. That's why Higham, and the two new boys played last Friday. He mentioned that Hock (especially) and Clare will be getting a lot of game time against Huddersfield and Salford. Presumably Rawsthorne will figure too? And how about McNally and Hampshire?

I can see the point, but am not sure what it will do for getting a settled team.
