Alan wrote:

I for one, approved of 'resting' Drinkwater' last night. Now I know we need him - in the (totally baffling) absence of Ridyard, he is the only half back who is capable of organising/playmaking. It's unfair to judge the two new boys, after being thrown in so soon. Mortimer upped his game in the second half, but doesn't seem a playmaker. (who was it on here, who said he appeared to have slowed play down?) Langi showed nice touches, but an awful lot of Wire traffic went down his side.I think we miss McNally on attack. I wasn't a fan of his defence, but Brown had a nightmare last night. At least McNally knows how/when to link up - how many times did Reynolds have to wait for Brown to arrive in attack, last night?And Hampshire has to be in there somewhere, if he's fit. At least he has a bit of pace - which we are still desperately lacking.And please can someone on our coaching staff teach someone - anyone - how to kick out of hand?!?! 10-20 yards on penalty kicks isn't good enough and I long to see the opposition running the ball out from their tryline, and not the 20/30 metre lines!I'm afraid a huge improvement is needed - even just to be able to beat Featherstone and Toulouse/Halifax - never mind the rest of them!