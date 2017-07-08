ColD Silver RLFANS Member



Centurino wrote: Is anyone really surprised at the defeat, with the team that was selected? We should probably expect even more positional changes in the remaining 2 league games as the coaching team continue their experiments - AKA analysis paralysis.



A simple example; for what reason have Dawson and Higson changed wings, last year and early this, they were doing great on the opposite side? And no sign of Hampshire after a cracking game against Wigan - is he injured? plus many more head-scratchers!



The roller-coaster continues...



ColD wrote: To be fair buddy, he's not worth it when he's in this mood, posts little of substance and looking to demean other users - just leave him to it



Leyther14 wrote: Was always going to be a tough one Wire still an outside chance of top 8s and wanting revenge for defeat at LSV. Again puzzled why we play a forward at centre. Move a winger in and put Hampshire on wing or Brown to centre and McNally at FB.

Any thoughts on Mortimer and Langi, should Mortimer be at 9 so we can retain Josh and Ben in halves?



I for one, approved of 'resting' Drinkwater' last night. Now I know we need him - in the (totally baffling) absence of Ridyard, he is the only half back who is capable of organising/playmaking. It's unfair to judge the two new boys, after being thrown in so soon. Mortimer upped his game in the second half, but doesn't seem a playmaker. (who was it on here, who said he appeared to have slowed play down?) Langi showed nice touches, but an awful lot of Wire traffic went down his side.



I think we miss McNally on attack. I wasn't a fan of his defence, but Brown had a nightmare last night. At least McNally knows how/when to link up - how many times did Reynolds have to wait for Brown to arrive in attack, last night?



And Hampshire has to be in there somewhere, if he's fit. At least he has a bit of pace - which we are still desperately lacking.



And please can someone on our coaching staff teach someone - anyone - how to kick out of hand?!?! 10-20 yards on penalty kicks isn't good enough and I long to see the opposition running the ball out from their tryline, and not the 20/30 metre lines!



ColD wrote: Well my 5th wife thinks I'm wonderful



Nice one ! Nice one ! "I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me" charlie caroli

Alan wrote:



I think we miss McNally on attack. I wasn't a fan of his defence, but Brown had a nightmare last night. At least McNally knows how/when to link up - how many times did Reynolds have to wait for Brown to arrive in attack, last night?



And Hampshire has to be in there somewhere, if he's fit. At least he has a bit of pace - which we are still desperately lacking.



And please can someone on our coaching staff teach someone - anyone - how to kick out of hand?!?! 10-20 yards on penalty kicks isn't good enough and I long to see the opposition running the ball out from their tryline, and not the 20/30 metre lines!



Plenty of permutations there Alan, just shows how difficult Jukesy job is ,I not sure if replacing Jukesy is the answer though, finding the right recipe is,and getting them to play with pride in the shirt,the next 1 games again will be very difficult as both Hudds and Salford have plenty to play for.

Not quite sure what people mean by experimenting! Forced positional changes due to brainfarts the previous week isn't experimenting.

Mortimer needs game time with his new team,Reynolds is on fire correct half back pairing.

Brown defensively is better than McNally we where playing a top 4 team albeit on paper this season on their very emotional patch last night.

Could we have played better? Yes. But how where we experimenting? Leyther14 Stevo's Armpit

charlie caroli wrote:

