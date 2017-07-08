|
ColD
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5441
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
|
Centurino wrote:
Is anyone really surprised at the defeat, with the team that was selected? We should probably expect even more positional changes in the remaining 2 league games as the coaching team continue their experiments - AKA analysis paralysis.
A simple example; for what reason have Dawson and Higson changed wings, last year and early this, they were doing great on the opposite side? And no sign of Hampshire after a cracking game against Wigan - is he injured? plus many more head-scratchers!
The roller-coaster continues...
3 games before poop or bust starts is not the time to be experimenting, we've had all season to to that - we were always going to bring new players in but we looked far more structured at the beginning of the season than we do now - we were never world beaters in attack but out defence has gone to pot
|
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners
|
Sat Jul 08, 2017 10:30 am
|
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2743
Location: LEYTH
|
ColD wrote:
To be fair buddy, he's not worth it when he's in this mood, posts little of substance and looking to demean other users - just leave him to it
I suggest you and Keith start reading from page 1 of this thread. I think you'll find you two have misinterpreted what I have wrote. If you want to contest my initial posts, then go ahead. And BTW - It's you who's arrogant here. Either contest my post with relevance or leave it.
|
|
Sat Jul 08, 2017 10:32 am
|
Alan
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9559
Location: Deep in Leytherland
|
Leyther14 wrote:
Was always going to be a tough one Wire still an outside chance of top 8s and wanting revenge for defeat at LSV. Again puzzled why we play a forward at centre. Move a winger in and put Hampshire on wing or Brown to centre and McNally at FB.
Any thoughts on Mortimer and Langi, should Mortimer be at 9 so we can retain Josh and Ben in halves?
I for one, approved of 'resting' Drinkwater' last night. Now I know we need him - in the (totally baffling) absence of Ridyard, he is the only half back who is capable of organising/playmaking. It's unfair to judge the two new boys, after being thrown in so soon. Mortimer upped his game in the second half, but doesn't seem a playmaker. (who was it on here, who said he appeared to have slowed play down?) Langi showed nice touches, but an awful lot of Wire traffic went down his side.
I think we miss McNally on attack. I wasn't a fan of his defence, but Brown had a nightmare last night. At least McNally knows how/when to link up - how many times did Reynolds have to wait for Brown to arrive in attack, last night?
And Hampshire has to be in there somewhere, if he's fit. At least he has a bit of pace - which we are still desperately lacking.
And please can someone on our coaching staff teach someone - anyone - how to kick out of hand?!?! 10-20 yards on penalty kicks isn't good enough and I long to see the opposition running the ball out from their tryline, and not the 20/30 metre lines!
I'm afraid a huge improvement is needed - even just to be able to beat Featherstone and Toulouse/Halifax - never mind the rest of them!
|
|
Sat Jul 08, 2017 10:50 am
|
Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 6001
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
|
Nice one !
|
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
|
Sat Jul 08, 2017 11:28 am
|
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11527
Location: blackpool tower circus
|
Alan wrote:
I for one, approved of 'resting' Drinkwater' last night. Now I know we need him - in the (totally baffling) absence of Ridyard, he is the only half back who is capable of organising/playmaking. It's unfair to judge the two new boys, after being thrown in so soon. Mortimer upped his game in the second half, but doesn't seem a playmaker. (who was it on here, who said he appeared to have slowed play down?) Langi showed nice touches, but an awful lot of Wire traffic went down his side.
I think we miss McNally on attack. I wasn't a fan of his defence, but Brown had a nightmare last night. At least McNally knows how/when to link up - how many times did Reynolds have to wait for Brown to arrive in attack, last night?
And Hampshire has to be in there somewhere, if he's fit. At least he has a bit of pace - which we are still desperately lacking.
And please can someone on our coaching staff teach someone - anyone - how to kick out of hand?!?! 10-20 yards on penalty kicks isn't good enough and I long to see the opposition running the ball out from their tryline, and not the 20/30 metre lines!
I'm afraid a huge improvement is needed - even just to be able to beat Featherstone and Toulouse/Halifax - never mind the rest of them!
Plenty of permutations there Alan, just shows how difficult Jukesy job is ,I not sure if replacing Jukesy is the answer though, finding the right recipe is,and getting them to play with pride in the shirt,the next 1 games again will be very difficult as both Hudds and Salford have plenty to play for.
What our best 17 is at the moment?Even Charlie doesn't know that
we must get ready for the middle 8s and hit the ground running, Warrington, Cats, and Widnes are certs to accompany us possibly along with Hull KR, London, Fev and hopefully Fax,4 aways in there no room for failure, can we survive?Of course we can but it's time to stop pussyfooting around, be ruthless in team selection,I'd have question marks over Stewart, and then Patterson at centre,get back Hock,and P ellisier,again I'm not sure about the Halves, but I think pride and positive thinking must be in Jukesys team talk.I'm still confident we will survive ,but my tipping is hopeless these days,I'd back Shergar and get him beat.
|
|
Sat Jul 08, 2017 11:47 am
|
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3643
|
Not quite sure what people mean by experimenting! Forced positional changes due to brainfarts the previous week isn't experimenting.
Mortimer needs game time with his new team,Reynolds is on fire correct half back pairing.
Brown defensively is better than McNally we where playing a top 4 team albeit on paper this season on their very emotional patch last night.
Could we have played better? Yes. But how where we experimenting?
|
|
Sat Jul 08, 2017 12:26 pm
|
Joined: Wed Nov 16, 2011 7:47 pm
Posts: 12
|
charlie caroli wrote:
Plenty of permutations there Alan, just shows how difficult Jukesy job is ,I not sure if replacing Jukesy is the answer though, finding the right recipe is,and getting them to play with pride in the shirt,the next 1 games again will be very difficult as both Hudds and Salford have plenty to play for.
What our best 17 is at the moment?Even Charlie doesn't know that
we must get ready for the middle 8s and hit the ground running, Warrington, Cats, and Widnes are certs to accompany us possibly along with Hull KR, London, Fev and hopefully Fax,4 aways in there no room for failure, can we survive?Of course we can but it's time to stop pussyfooting around, be ruthless in team selection,I'd have question marks over Stewart, and then Patterson at centre,get back Hock,and P ellisier,again I'm not sure about the Halves, but I think pride and positive thinking must be in Jukesys team talk.I'm still confident we will survive ,but my tipping is hopeless these days,I'd back Shergar and get him beat.
Without Hock or Acton we seem to lack go forward up front can hold our own but not makes the runs that drag people in so there are gaps out wide. Be great to get both in for 8s but looks unlikely with Acton so need Hock to return and get up to speed for the 8s. The selection of Patterson at centre seems to be a defensive choice but once beaten he can't catch a centre. The defensive gaps seem out wide with our every changing centres that is no surprise. Be interested to see Mortomer at 9 with Josh and Ben at half back.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: aliw2001, atomic, Genehunt, Hessle rover, JackDiggle, Jake the Peg, JENKY, Joe Banjo, Leyther14, Montyburns, propforward 2338, tiptop and 202 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leigh Centurions
|