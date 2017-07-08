Centurino wrote:
Is anyone really surprised at the defeat, with the team that was selected? We should probably expect even more positional changes in the remaining 2 league games as the coaching team continue their experiments - AKA analysis paralysis.
A simple example; for what reason have Dawson and Higson changed wings, last year and early this, they were doing great on the opposite side? And no sign of Hampshire after a cracking game against Wigan - is he injured? plus many more head-scratchers!
The roller-coaster continues...
A simple example; for what reason have Dawson and Higson changed wings, last year and early this, they were doing great on the opposite side? And no sign of Hampshire after a cracking game against Wigan - is he injured? plus many more head-scratchers!
The roller-coaster continues...
3 games before poop or bust starts is not the time to be experimenting, we've had all season to to that - we were always going to bring new players in but we looked far more structured at the beginning of the season than we do now - we were never world beaters in attack but out defence has gone to pot