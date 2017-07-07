ColD wrote:
:D I'm saying do you think that we are planning for the middles 8s with such a pi$$ poor performance that must affect player, coach and fans moral??
Or do you feel we are genuinely struggling performance wise ??
Would appreciate your clarification
I said tonight's result was academic meaning it doesn't change the position we're in.
Yes we have our thoughts on the M8s with players coming in needing game time. Yes we need to get a settled side and quickly. Can this be achieved? I hope so.
The performance wasn't ideal by a long shot,however, I will be more than delighted to beat wire in the M8s rather than tonight. Some of the coaching decisions are baffling like some folk are saying, and I was at the Catalan game last week and wondering why Acton went off after 19 minutes and didn't come back on until the 60th minute
. We lost a lot of momentum during that time and ultimately lost the game. Some players do really need to step up big time, Let's hope they can do that come the M8s.