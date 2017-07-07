WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wires game

Re: Wires game

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 11:04 pm
No i just have an opinion mate and this is mine. We scraped through alit of last year and looked shoking for alot of it until it mattered and we went up after we played 7 cup finals. But comoeting in this league week in week out we have to play smarter and play to our strengths. Sorry if my opinion offended you atomic but who cares. As usual on here somebody says something negative and gets slated. Change the record pal
Some people feel the rain, others just get wet

Re: Wires game

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 11:05 pm
Budgiezilla wrote:
We need an experienced head coach for next season, not 3 inexperienced ones. We will be probably in the championship again next season. Big mistake in 'splashing the cash' on players, and leaving Jukes in charge.


Lets get TS from Wire..
Re: Wires game

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 11:08 pm
atomic wrote:
Lets get TS from Wire..


or get Tony Benson back ? :D
Re: Wires game

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 11:10 pm
North Stand Leyther wrote:
No i just have an opinion mate and this is mine. We scraped through alit of last year and looked shoking for alot of it until it mattered and we went up after we played 7 cup finals. But comoeting in this league week in week out we have to play smarter and play to our strengths. Sorry if my opinion offended you atomic but who cares. As usual on here somebody says something negative and gets slated. Change the record pal


How can it offend me? We won 6 from 7 in the middle 8's last season and you state we didn't play smart! Get a grip lad.
Re: Wires game

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 11:15 pm
Budgiezilla wrote:
We need an experienced head coach for next season, not 3 inexperienced ones. We will be probably in the championship again next season. Big mistake in 'splashing the cash' on players, and leaving Jukes in charge.


An experienced head coach like B Noble or maybe a T Sheens? Or an inexperienced one like Ian Watson? Salford has surely proved that big name "experienced" coaches are not always what they are cracked up to be!

Re: Wires game

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 11:16 pm
Budgiezilla wrote:
or get Tony Benson back ? :D


He found his level.. :wink:
Re: Wires game

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 11:19 pm
Kiyan wrote:
An experienced head coach like B Noble or maybe a T Sheens? Or an inexperienced one like Ian Watson? Salford has surely proved that big name "experienced" coaches are not always what they are cracked up to be!


Good call Kiyan.. :thumb:
Re: Wires game

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 11:20 pm
ColD wrote:
:D I'm saying do you think that we are planning for the middles 8s with such a pi$$ poor performance that must affect player, coach and fans moral??

Or do you feel we are genuinely struggling performance wise ??

Would appreciate your clarification :thumb:


I said tonight's result was academic meaning it doesn't change the position we're in.
Yes we have our thoughts on the M8s with players coming in needing game time. Yes we need to get a settled side and quickly. Can this be achieved? I hope so.
The performance wasn't ideal by a long shot,however, I will be more than delighted to beat wire in the M8s rather than tonight. Some of the coaching decisions are baffling like some folk are saying, and I was at the Catalan game last week and wondering why Acton went off after 19 minutes and didn't come back on until the 60th minute :shock: . We lost a lot of momentum during that time and ultimately lost the game. Some players do really need to step up big time, Let's hope they can do that come the M8s. :PRAY:
Re: Wires game

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 11:25 pm
North Stand Leyther wrote:
No i just have an opinion mate and this is mine. We scraped through alit of last year and looked shoking for alot of it until it mattered and we went up after we played 7 cup finals. But comoeting in this league week in week out we have to play smarter and play to our strengths. Sorry if my opinion offended you atomic but who cares. As usual on here somebody says something negative and gets slated. Change the record pal


Scraped ? What are you on....1 defeat 1 draw in the league, the strolled it in the middle 8's !!! I'm not surprised we are in the bottom 4, but our (lack of defence) is a bit worrying. Anyway, what will be, will be.
Re: Wires game

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 11:26 pm
Cokey wrote:
I said tonight's result was academic meaning it doesn't change the position we're in.
Yes we have our thoughts on the M8s with players coming in needing game time. Yes we need to get a settled side and quickly. Can this be achieved? I hope so.
The performance wasn't ideal by a long shot,however, I will be more than delighted to beat wire in the M8s rather than tonight. Some of the coaching decisions are baffling like some folk are saying, and I was at the Catalan game last week and wondering why Acton went off after 19 minutes and didn't come back on until the 60th minute :shock: . We lost a lot of momentum during that time and ultimately lost the game. Some players do really need to step up big time, Let's hope they can do that come the M8s. :PRAY:


:thumb: not too difficult to spit it out was it :)

Personally, for the first time this season I think we're in the poop
