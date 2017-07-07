A dreadful shambolic performance by the players and coaching team.
The fact we leak in access of 34 points a game of late would have made you think we'd work on that damn hard in training but no, the usual weak tackling but tonight added with a total lack of effort by far too many.
Our coaching team are unable or incapable of picking a steady team and like to tinker week by week which given injuries can be understood but during the match we don't appear to have a Plan B thus tonight Wire walked down Dawson's side as it was guaranteed they'd get something yet we left that side exposed for 80mins thus ensuring his confidence was shot to bits.
Substitutions are a mystery, I can live with giving players set time but when things are going horribly wrong then action is needed, our coaches don't react quick enough to what happens in a game .
Tonight was embarrassing and I'm paying in excess of 70 quid for the privelage.
I hear people says it's all about the 8's, it' should be about the next game as since the foots gone off the pedal ready for the 8's we have gone backwards and in doing so Revert to 5 drives and a kick RL
Forget the 8's as on current form they'll just be more defeats to add to this years list, how about some hard work put in for next week as I'm afraid on this form we are going back to the Championship and fully deserve to.
