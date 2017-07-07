WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wires game

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions Wires game

 
Post a reply

Re: Wires game

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 10:18 pm
JENKY User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 06, 2002 10:28 pm
Posts: 4912
Location: At the seaside
A dreadful shambolic performance by the players and coaching team.
The fact we leak in access of 34 points a game of late would have made you think we'd work on that damn hard in training but no, the usual weak tackling but tonight added with a total lack of effort by far too many.
Our coaching team are unable or incapable of picking a steady team and like to tinker week by week which given injuries can be understood but during the match we don't appear to have a Plan B thus tonight Wire walked down Dawson's side as it was guaranteed they'd get something yet we left that side exposed for 80mins thus ensuring his confidence was shot to bits.
Substitutions are a mystery, I can live with giving players set time but when things are going horribly wrong then action is needed, our coaches don't react quick enough to what happens in a game .

Tonight was embarrassing and I'm paying in excess of 70 quid for the privelage.
I hear people says it's all about the 8's, it' should be about the next game as since the foots gone off the pedal ready for the 8's we have gone backwards and in doing so Revert to 5 drives and a kick RL
Forget the 8's as on current form they'll just be more defeats to add to this years list, how about some hard work put in for next week as I'm afraid on this form we are going back to the Championship and fully deserve to.
Mines a pint...

'Hi-Ho Silver Lining'
Headingley 05th October 2014.

Re: Wires game

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 10:27 pm
LeythIg Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1706
Location: Landan
We look like relegation fodder with the current coaching setup.

Could be like the 2015 showing in the 8s all over again.

Re: Wires game

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 10:29 pm
Montyburns Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 109
Be careful people you will get accused of being a pessimist

Re: Wires game

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 10:29 pm
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3634
Montyburns wrote:
Cokey you call me a doomster but name me something positive from tonight's game? I was getting at thatnwe stand a better chance going into the middle 8s with a bit of form instead of LLLLLLLLLLL cause that will put extra pressure on us that's not needed. In rugby you make your own luck you can't sit about moping about you have to get out there and have ago like last week at Catalan. This week back to the body language that these championship sides will pick up on and exploit


I would say the Catalans game has taken it's toll on more than a few players.
Image

Re: Wires game

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 10:40 pm
Gallanteer User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed May 02, 2012 11:51 am
Posts: 730
Widnes are far worse than Leigh. At least you scored tonight. I'm still gunning for them for auto relegation.

That stated, unless you get any sort of form going into the m8s, it'll be squeeky bum time. Resting players is NOT the approach. They should be proving they're worth their selection for the m8s. It's been a long old season, but the business end cometh.
And the Geek shall inherit the Earth!

Re: Wires game

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 10:46 pm
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3634
Who did we rest?
Image

Re: Wires game

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 10:50 pm
ColD Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5435
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
Cokey wrote:
You've answered my question with a question rather than an answer. So what are you saying?


:D I'm saying do you think that we are planning for the middles 8s with such a pi$$ poor performance that must affect player, coach and fans moral??

Or do you feel we are genuinely struggling performance wise ??

Would appreciate your clarification :thumb:
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners

Re: Wires game

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 10:51 pm
North Stand Leyther Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 10:43 pm
Posts: 42
I dont normally slate the team club or coach but enough is enough. We look clueless every game. Its getting harder to watch. I agree that tonights result didnt matter but now is the time were we need to start getting abit of momentum. If we dont improve or shake things uo then we will be a championship team next year.

Jukes out for me is the only way to go. It seems he has taken the team no where. We have gone from a side playing freeflowing and attractive rugby to this. I agree that the style of rugby we played last year and previous wasnt the smartest game managent wise amd perhaps wouldnt have got us promoted. I feel it was our time last year and a mix between SL teams having a woeful M8s and us playing on sheer emotion got us up. This year we will be on the other end of that emotion and we will have all to lose rather than gain. It will be hard with the mentality we have got of falling apart if another team gets infront. If we get infront we drop off get beat. We need to want it more for us fans that pay money and travel all over the place to watch the boys. Its getting harder to watch.

We blame referees, other clubs, unlucky calls, injuries and we need to look at ourselves and not the uncontrolables. We need rid of jukes and get abit of change around the club. I cant even think of who we could get in as i dont think anyone is available.

Like i say i usually dont like calling the team and coaching staff as nobody goes out there to loose. But tonight was embarassing! First time ive thought about the wigan walk. I couldnt bring myself to do it but i thought about that aas bad enough
Some people feel the rain, others just get wet

Re: Wires game

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 10:57 pm
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3634
North Stand Leyther wrote:
I dont normally slate the team club or coach but enough is enough. We look clueless every game. Its getting harder to watch. I agree that tonights result didnt matter but now is the time were we need to start getting abit of momentum. If we dont improve or shake things uo then we will be a championship team next year.

Jukes out for me is the only way to go. It seems he has taken the team no where. We have gone from a side playing freeflowing and attractive rugby to this. I agree that the style of rugby we played last year and previous wasnt the smartest game managent wise amd perhaps wouldnt have got us promoted. I feel it was our time last year and a mix between SL teams having a woeful M8s and us playing on sheer emotion got us up. This year we will be on the other end of that emotion and we will have all to lose rather than gain. It will be hard with the mentality we have got of falling apart if another team gets infront. If we get infront we drop off get beat. We need to want it more for us fans that pay money and travel all over the place to watch the boys. Its getting harder to watch.

We blame referees, other clubs, unlucky calls, injuries and we need to look at ourselves and not the uncontrolables. We need rid of jukes and get abit of change around the club. I cant even think of who we could get in as i dont think anyone is available.

Like i say i usually dont like calling the team and coaching staff as nobody goes out there to loose. But tonight was embarassing! First time ive thought about the wigan walk. I couldnt bring myself to do it but i thought about that aas bad enough


Are you on prescription medication? Or the something else!
Image
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, brooklands tap room, Budgiezilla, ColD, Gallanteer, JackDiggle, JENKY, LeythIg, Markypants, Montyburns, Morvan, North Stand Leyther, nottinghamtiger, Peter Kay, propforward 2338, TheJudderman, Willy and 312 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,598,2182,07976,0844,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Fri : 10:50
NRL
SYDNEY
14
- 12SOUTHS
TV
  
 FT 
Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
19
- 12HULL FC
  
 FT 
Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
40
- 0WIDNES
  
 FT 
Fri : 20:00
SL
WARRINGTON
50
- 10LEIGH
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
PENRITH
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HUNSLET  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
OXFORD  
  Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
v
GLOUC
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
LEEDS  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
DONCASTER  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM