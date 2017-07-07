North Stand Leyther wrote:

I dont normally slate the team club or coach but enough is enough. We look clueless every game. Its getting harder to watch. I agree that tonights result didnt matter but now is the time were we need to start getting abit of momentum. If we dont improve or shake things uo then we will be a championship team next year.



Jukes out for me is the only way to go. It seems he has taken the team no where. We have gone from a side playing freeflowing and attractive rugby to this. I agree that the style of rugby we played last year and previous wasnt the smartest game managent wise amd perhaps wouldnt have got us promoted. I feel it was our time last year and a mix between SL teams having a woeful M8s and us playing on sheer emotion got us up. This year we will be on the other end of that emotion and we will have all to lose rather than gain. It will be hard with the mentality we have got of falling apart if another team gets infront. If we get infront we drop off get beat. We need to want it more for us fans that pay money and travel all over the place to watch the boys. Its getting harder to watch.



We blame referees, other clubs, unlucky calls, injuries and we need to look at ourselves and not the uncontrolables. We need rid of jukes and get abit of change around the club. I cant even think of who we could get in as i dont think anyone is available.



Like i say i usually dont like calling the team and coaching staff as nobody goes out there to loose. But tonight was embarassing! First time ive thought about the wigan walk. I couldnt bring myself to do it but i thought about that aas bad enough