Re: Tonight's game v Leigh.

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 1:32 pm
LJWire Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 8:06 am
Posts: 195
ninearches wrote:
I don't know about where you were in the ground but the sound near me for the on screen interviews was rubbish. The screen was good though.
Back to the sound ,considering this is through the PA system for safety announcements, i think the club need to improve the speaker quality around the ground.


I was in the South Stand last night & I agree with the sound issue, it's seems to bounce about & at best its muffled

The screen looked pretty clear from my view but I assume it would be even better from across the ground, thought they would show replays of tries & some decisions but just seem to keep it on live play

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 4:40 pm
sir adrian morley User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 6:02 pm
Posts: 6624
Location: Home sweet home
was out on the lash last night and was getting updates from my son..i thought hes taking the pee with these updates..checked this morning and thought was we good or leigh down right terrible..either way weve mullered a team we play again in these play offs..

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 8:36 pm
Alffi_7 Cheeky half-back
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 775
sir adrian morley wrote:
was out on the lash last night and was getting updates from my son..i thought hes taking the pee with these updates..checked this morning and thought was we good or leigh down right terrible..either way weve mullered a team we play again in these play offs..


Probably a bit of both to be fair, Leigh started well (or we started poorly depending on your preference) but we did well not to concede in that period. After that, they seemed to get the wind knocked out of their sails.

Taking the game in isolation, we looked pretty good. Ratchford looked a threat on that left edge, on the right Hiku & Pomeroy did well - one really good bit of centre play to put Pomeroy in. There were offloads in the middle that were generally effective, although Clark didn't take adavantage of them as much as I would have expected.

Replicate that form for the next 9 games and we'll probably top the middle 8's. We just need to build on our confidence now - I think the fans can play a part in that. Leeds had an awful year last season, but their support on the terraces seemed exemplary, we need to follow that.

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 12:13 am
Dezzies_right_hook Cheeky half-back
Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 628
Had that been one of our first games majority would be happy and confidant on the upcoming season ! There were errors but we held our nerve and came through an early tough start and played some good rugby

Key changes for me were we scored more try's off passes than kicks to our wingers, we also looked to get te ball out wide to both wings and the cut out passes to lineham were great I believe it was Patton who set his first one up he saw something and made the call to go blind side as we were set to go the other way, ratch created the rest. Also our props were taking more early balls there was often the option for both forward and winger making a run so put doubt into the line and we didn't rely on scoots to get us up the field !

The players were clearly happy to have won and in the manor we won also will give them more of a boost than previous wins where we stumbled over the line it was the perfect win before we face Wigan next week back up this win with one over Wigan and hopefully dent their confidence and send them into the middle8s is now our best outcome for the season now!

As mentioned we are where we are and now have to try and get behind the team and do everything in our power to retain super league status for next year if that's finishing in super8s or not, winning the mpg or avoiding it the analysis of the season and changes can now be done when year is over !!



Cut out the silly penalties and we can at least finish the year on a good run !!
