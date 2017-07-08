WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tonight's game v Leigh.

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Tonight's game v Leigh.

 
Post a reply

Re: Tonight's game v Leigh.

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 1:32 pm
LJWire Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 8:06 am
Posts: 195
ninearches wrote:
I don't know about where you were in the ground but the sound near me for the on screen interviews was rubbish. The screen was good though.
Back to the sound ,considering this is through the PA system for safety announcements, i think the club need to improve the speaker quality around the ground.


I was in the South Stand last night & I agree with the sound issue, it's seems to bounce about & at best its muffled

The screen looked pretty clear from my view but I assume it would be even better from across the ground, thought they would show replays of tries & some decisions but just seem to keep it on live play

Re: Tonight's game v Leigh.

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 4:40 pm
sir adrian morley User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 6:02 pm
Posts: 6624
Location: Home sweet home
was out on the lash last night and was getting updates from my son..i thought hes taking the pee with these updates..checked this morning and thought was we good or leigh down right terrible..either way weve mullered a team we play again in these play offs..
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Builth Wells Wire, DAG, Hatfield Town Wire, Jake the Peg, karetaker, Oxford Exile, rubber duckie, Smiffy27, Smith's Brolly, The Riddler, Who are ya!!, wire_mad and 159 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,598,5321,47976,0844,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sat : 08:30
NRL
PENRITH
16
- 8MANLY
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
6
- 22PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HUNSLET  
 NOW 
Sat : 17:00
SL
CATALANS
4
- 8WIGAN
TV
  
Second Half LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  Sat : 17:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
OXFORD  
  Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
v
GLOUC
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
LEEDS  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIGAN
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM