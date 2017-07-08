|
DAG
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Maybe it would've been better if we had of lost last night. Be a lot more happy people on here at least.
Warrington Wolves Rugby League;
Super League Leaders Shield Winners - 2011, 2016
Challenge Cup Winners - 1904-5, 1906-7, 1949-50, 1953-4, 1973-4, 2009, 2010, 2012
Championship Winners - 1947-8, 1953-4, 1954-5
League Leaders Trophy Winners - 1972-3
Premiership Trophy Winners - 1985-6
Club Championship Winners - 1973-4
Regal Trophy Winners - 1973-4, 1977-8, 1980-1, 1990-1
Captain Morgan Trophy Winners - 1974-74
Lancashire League Winners - 1937-8, 1947-8, 1948-9, 1950-1, 1953-4, 1954-5, 1955-6, 1967-8
Lancashire Cup Winners - 1921-2, 1929-30, 1932-3, 1937-8, 1959-60, 1965-6, 1980-1, 1982-3, 1989-90
Sat Jul 08, 2017 10:04 am
Uncle Rico
Posts: 8819
Uncle Rico wrote:
Please stop this constant moaning on EVERY thread there is a sticky directing all negativity to one thread. If you can't resist then you might want to consider whether you are in the right place.
I respect the fact that you have a different opinion, I'm asking you to extend that respect to others that don't completely follow your line. As stated to another poster deluded happy clapper comments together with stripy Nigel belong on the playground at best.
I also respect your right not to attend the game in protest or a sit in and comment because your opinions are still valid, you are a supporter after all, but, what I cant understand is that you wear your none attendance like a badge of honour whilst others that choose to still go to the games and comment positively are subjected to put downs it's THEIR choice, it's THEIR opinion it's just as VALID
Maybe you can introduce a system where you review every post before it's allowed? Or just ban all dissenters?
You really believe our season deserves one negative thread? You would be hard pushed to get a single positive thread going. Why don't you try it?
Sat Jul 08, 2017 10:05 am
Uncle Rico
Posts: 3030
Location: Stuck in 1982
karetaker wrote:
Just as its my choice to do and say as i like, some people actuslly agree with me, and obviously sime dont, its called choice.
Why don't you re read my post?
Sat Jul 08, 2017 10:09 am
karetaker
Posts: 3221
Location: warrington
Uncle Rico wrote:
Why don't you re read my post?
Just done that, i apologise for my comment.
Sat Jul 08, 2017 10:19 am
Uncle Rico
Posts: 3030
Location: Stuck in 1982
Wires71 wrote:
Maybe you can introduce a system where you review every post before it's allowed? Or just ban all dissenters?
You really believe our season deserves one negative thread? You would be hard pushed to get a single positive thread going. Why don't you try it?
It's not up to me to introduce any system and I didn't set up the sticky for good housekeeping and negativity The is its the fans fault thread ended up with a graph and a list of none GF winning seasons even karetaker is fed up you and I corresponding
I agree that it would be hard to get a single positive thread going, we win it's only Leigh, Ratchford to Lineham in for four tries Atkins can't pass...
I enjoyed last nights game for what it was (too little too late) Jullien continues to impress me, we look more solid accomplished on our right with Hiku and Pommeroy, Hughes had one of his better games this season, Morgan Smith has a chance, we look a lot better with Ratchford in our attacking line and we look better up front with Westwood playing a part which is also a worry given his age....having said all that that Leigh were poor
Sat Jul 08, 2017 10:27 am
Uncle Rico
Posts: 3030
Location: Stuck in 1982
karetaker wrote:
Just done that, i apologise for my comment.
Cheers
Sat Jul 08, 2017 10:42 am
Wires71
Posts: 194
Unless I've missed it on another thread or post I think the new screen is worth a mention
Bit more engaging before the match with interviews etc
Sat Jul 08, 2017 10:49 am
Wires71
Posts: 3652
Location: Its in the name
so we must be in with a shout of challenging after that superb win against a very strong team?
Top four? No?
Top eight then? No?
Still in for potential relegation? YES?......oh
top flight since 1895