WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tonight's game v Leigh.

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Tonight's game v Leigh.

 
Post a reply

Re: Tonight's game v Leigh.

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 8:55 am
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3026
Location: Stuck in 1982
runningman29 wrote:
The club needs more of you happy clappers + and if your satisfied with a dreadful season not to mention another season without any silverware well bully for you.I for one still want Smith + Agar out at end of this season.


and the thread is Tonight's game v Leigh.

All this happy clapper name calling belongs in the playground y, y you moaning minnie

Re: Tonight's game v Leigh.

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 9:11 am
morrisseyisawire User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Aug 29, 2012 9:45 pm
Posts: 1416
Winslade's Offload wrote:
Whether people on here want TS gone or not, the best scenario for the team is that they start to gel, regain confidence and win games as they approach the (probable) middle 8's. The last thing anybody wants to see is a drop to the Championship.

There was a decent enough crowd at the HJ last night (10,600), and the team seemed to work hard, back players up and show some steel in the tackle. Perhaps it's time that we all get behind them and put aside this constant negative sniping that has turned the Board toxic over the past few months ?


Well said. We are where we are. The focus is where we will be in 2018 and the post mortem and recriminations can start the day after our safety is confirmed. Until then we are stuck with what we've got and we need to establish some form, some confidence and some victories. Yesterday was a good start.

Re: Tonight's game v Leigh.

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 9:20 am
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3026
Location: Stuck in 1982
karetaker wrote:
You sure your in the right place? Not facebook with the other deluded happy clappers, jesus we beat Leigh who are more crap than us and you get excited by that. Wonder what your expectations are at xmas.


Please stop this constant moaning on EVERY thread there is a sticky directing all negativity to one thread. If you can't resist then you might want to consider whether you are in the right place.

I respect the fact that you have a different opinion, I'm asking you to extend that respect to others that don't completely follow your line. As stated to another poster deluded happy clapper comments together with stripy Nigel belong on the playground at best.

I also respect your right not to attend the game in protest or a sit in and comment because your opinions are still valid, you are a supporter after all, but, what I cant understand is that you wear your none attendance like a badge of honour whilst others that choose to still go to the games and comment positively are subjected to put downs it's THEIR choice, it's THEIR opinion it's just as VALID

Re: Tonight's game v Leigh.

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 9:28 am
Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8817
Thought police. He is entitled to challenge expectations on beating Leigh on the Leigh thread. I am beginning to think you work for the club.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 100% Wire, Ganson's Optician, Gazwire, kev123, matthew, MikeyWire, morrisseyisawire, rubber duckie, Rugby, Saint_Claire, Shazbaz, Smiffy27, Smith's Brolly, takethetwo, The Horses Mouth, The Railwayman, Uncle Rico, worthing wire and 248 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,598,3451,65876,0844,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
PENRITH
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HUNSLET  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
v
GLOUC
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
LEEDS  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIGAN
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM