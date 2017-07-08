WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tonight's game v Leigh.

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Tonight's game v Leigh.

 
Post a reply

Re: Tonight's game v Leigh.

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 7:10 am
Smiffy27 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jul 22, 2010 9:40 am
Posts: 571
karetaker wrote:
So in your expert happiness what are we supposed to be happy about, is it the fact we beat bottom of the league Leigh, yeh its good we won the game but as someone said earlier its only papering over the cracks.


"yeh its good we won the game" Well done ... you can do it. You must have got a teensy weensy bit of pleasure? Happiness, happiness the greatest gift that I possess. Oh go on ... have a think was there anything at all good or encouraging and make a comment about that. Come on karetaker ... please.

Re: Tonight's game v Leigh.

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 7:22 am
Fourpointtry User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun May 14, 2006 6:05 pm
Posts: 465
Location: Warrington
A Catalans win against the Pies today would make our game next Thursday very interesting. Their last game is against Leeds, ours is against Widnes...

Re: Tonight's game v Leigh.

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 7:51 am
Ganson's Optician User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 05, 2010 3:26 pm
Posts: 3596
Location: M62 Corridor
Surprised to see that people enjoyed the game. I have never been as bored in my life.
Deus Dat Incrementum

Re: Tonight's game v Leigh.

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 7:56 am
the flying biscuit User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5336
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
I enjoyed that performance. ...
Hiku looks very solid with a glimpse of some quality. ... If a little unfit. Pomeroy did nothing wrong it was just nice to have a big solid unit at centre. And clearly Pomeroy and Hiku struck up a good understanding straight away.

I thought Gidley was superb pushed all the way by Westwood for man of the match in my opinion.

Leigh were dreadful make no bones about that. Only Ben Reynolds looked anything like a decent player.

We still have issues Chris Hill still can't help himself with giving away penalties. Dec Pattons short kicking game was a mile off. Darryl Clark is either injured or finished. ...he should have run riot at Leighs awful marker defence.

Oh and Atkins still can't pass. ....but he is still strong enough and fast enough to get away with it.

I'm not a converted happy clapper. .. I was just happy with yesterdays game. ...We will still be playing semi pro level in a few weeks and we should all be embarrassed about it.
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017

Re: Tonight's game v Leigh.

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 7:57 am
Winslade's Offload 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3552
Location: All these things I've done.
Whether people on here want TS gone or not, the best scenario for the team is that they start to gel, regain confidence and win games as they approach the (probable) middle 8's. The last thing anybody wants to see is a drop to the Championship.

There was a decent enough crowd at the HJ last night (10,600), and the team seemed to work hard, back players up and show some steel in the tackle. Perhaps it's time that we all get behind them and put aside this constant negative sniping that has turned the Board toxic over the past few months ?

Re: Tonight's game v Leigh.

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 8:00 am
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3218
Location: warrington
Smiffy27 wrote:
"yeh its good we won the game" Well done ... you can do it. You must have got a teensy weensy bit of pleasure? Happiness, happiness the greatest gift that I possess. Oh go on ... have a think was there anything at all good or encouraging and make a comment about that. Come on karetaker ... please.


You sure your in the right place? Not facebook with the other deluded happy clappers, jesus we beat Leigh who are more crap than us and you get excited by that. Wonder what your expectations are at xmas.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: DAG, Ganson's Optician, Gazwire, grifter, H53a, Ivor C&G Scarf, karetaker, runningman29, Shazbaz, Smiffy27, Stitch, the flying biscuit, The Riddler, WalterWizard and 233 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,598,3051,73676,0844,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
PENRITH
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HUNSLET  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
v
GLOUC
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
LEEDS  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIGAN
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM