I enjoyed that performance. ...

Hiku looks very solid with a glimpse of some quality. ... If a little unfit. Pomeroy did nothing wrong it was just nice to have a big solid unit at centre. And clearly Pomeroy and Hiku struck up a good understanding straight away.



I thought Gidley was superb pushed all the way by Westwood for man of the match in my opinion.



Leigh were dreadful make no bones about that. Only Ben Reynolds looked anything like a decent player.



We still have issues Chris Hill still can't help himself with giving away penalties. Dec Pattons short kicking game was a mile off. Darryl Clark is either injured or finished. ...he should have run riot at Leighs awful marker defence.



Oh and Atkins still can't pass. ....but he is still strong enough and fast enough to get away with it.



I'm not a converted happy clapper. .. I was just happy with yesterdays game. ...We will still be playing semi pro level in a few weeks and we should all be embarrassed about it.