Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 9:36 pm
karetaker
wire-flyer wrote:
Can we not switch off the doom and gloom for five minutes and enjoy a nice win?


No.

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 9:37 pm
Bigted

Expert moaners on here now. Can find a negative anywhere!

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 9:37 pm
Gazwire
I couldn't get to the game, but how was Hiku and Pomeroy?

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 9:45 pm
karetaker
Bigted wrote:
Expert moaners on here now. Can find a negative anywhere!


So in your expert happiness what are we supposed to be happy about, is it the fact we beat bottom of the league Leigh, yeh its good we won the game but as someone said earlier its only papering over the cracks.

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 9:47 pm
ging

Gazwire wrote:
I couldn't get to the game, but how was Hiku and Pomeroy?


Solid, didn't miss a tackle nor a read on any plays. Kinda nice to have a centre and winger on that side. I know it was only Leigh tonight but on that showing, we will be ok

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 9:55 pm
Alffi_7
They played well tonight, yes Leigh were poor, but we still played well.

Positive: Hiku & Pomeroy switching between centre & Winger worked well. Hiku especially slipped a great ball to Pomeroy to score - promising. Offloading game and kicking game back on point.

Yeah Leigh were poor, very poor. But we hammered one of our Middle 8 challengers, and we looked pretty good in the process.

Yes, we're still shocking, but today was a huge improvement on where we have been. It gives us something to build upon.

We'll get beat at Wigan next week no doubt, but let's focus on where we are now, support the boys and build towards being in SL in 2018.

Ramifications can come after that, and they probably will. SJM is a long term planner, TS will go, but you'll have to put up with it for another year I reckon. Suck it up or be miserable for 12 months - your shout.

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 9:57 pm
rubber duckie
I am disappointed even with a healthy win that gained us nothing with Huddersfield knocking up +40 with the win.
It's the team showing what they can do...80 mins too late...well a season to late, but even a win last week could just about left it in our own hands.

Its like Schoey was the coach this week...him rollockin them to pull their fingers out....it worked. He shamed them.
Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 10:27 pm
Barbed Wire
Had a feel of Wilderspool tonight. Crowd expecting a loss, no entitled feeling much enjoying what was put infront of us. I for one enjoyed it.

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 10:46 pm
wire-flyer
Barbed Wire wrote:
Had a feel of Wilderspool tonight. Crowd expecting a loss, no entitled feeling much enjoying what was put infront of us. I for one enjoyed it.


Most enjoyable game in months. Best we could hope for was some improvement and some form to take into the middle 8's and that's what we got. The team played as a unit tonight with players supporting breaks and some decent attacking play close to the line. Pomeroy and Hiku on the right edge looked good and Hughes looks much more effective in the second row. Lineham is class.
