They played well tonight, yes Leigh were poor, but we still played well.



Positive: Hiku & Pomeroy switching between centre & Winger worked well. Hiku especially slipped a great ball to Pomeroy to score - promising. Offloading game and kicking game back on point.



Yeah Leigh were poor, very poor. But we hammered one of our Middle 8 challengers, and we looked pretty good in the process.



Yes, we're still shocking, but today was a huge improvement on where we have been. It gives us something to build upon.



We'll get beat at Wigan next week no doubt, but let's focus on where we are now, support the boys and build towards being in SL in 2018.



Ramifications can come after that, and they probably will. SJM is a long term planner, TS will go, but you'll have to put up with it for another year I reckon. Suck it up or be miserable for 12 months - your shout.