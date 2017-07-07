WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tonight's game v Leigh.

Re: Tonight's game v Leigh.

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 9:01 pm
gary numan
Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2004
Posts: 5042
Location: warrington
Smith's Brolly wrote:
It's quiet when we win on here.

I'm guessing shock, not happened a lot this season.
The best way to predict the future is to create it...

Re: Tonight's game v Leigh.

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 9:04 pm
runningman29
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005
Posts: 1419
Location: Warrington
Smith's Brolly wrote:
It's quiet when we win on here.
Nothing to shout about beating a bottom basement club but hey ho if your happy where the team is that's your choice.Papering over the cracks comes to mind.

Re: Tonight's game v Leigh.

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 9:06 pm
karetaker
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010
Posts: 3214
Location: warrington
Positive note for a change, we guaranteed 4 home games in qualifiers now

Re: Tonight's game v Leigh.

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 9:14 pm
Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 10:25 am
Posts: 778
Good win but I feel it's come far too late.

Re: Tonight's game v Leigh.

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 9:17 pm
rubber duckie
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008
Posts: 8183
Just all too little too late really, and it just loves me off because it's almost like the players have give the fans the middle finger.
Sorry but I'd almost prefer us to be shat to the end...

I guess the words I'm after is.... solemnly disappointed.
once a wire always a wire

Re: Tonight's game v Leigh.

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 9:19 pm
karetaker
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010
Posts: 3214
Location: warrington
Just looked on FB, they think we won the grand final :lol:

Re: Tonight's game v Leigh.

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 9:24 pm
karetaker
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010
Posts: 3214
Location: warrington
Not one of Lineham's trys came from a pass from Atkins.

Re: Tonight's game v Leigh.

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 9:26 pm
Shazbaz
Joined: Tue Sep 16, 2014
Posts: 294
Location: South Stand
Nice to actually enjoy a game for once. Hiku and Pomeroy make that edge so much better still some silly errors but it's not so bad when winning.
