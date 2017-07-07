WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Batley's home games.

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 4:43 pm
Could anyone tell me if they still allow Wakey season ticket holders in for a fiver. ?

Re: Batley's home games.

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 11:48 pm
Yes, all super league season ticket holders can get in for £5
