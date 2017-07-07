WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Swinton

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Swinton

 
Post a reply

Swinton

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 1:07 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4594
Sounds like it is an utter mess. Apparently need £100k in 3 weeks to pay HMRC, players and debts.

Even more alarming is some of the stuff that's gone on regarding medical issues. See Dan Fowlers twitter for screenshots of players facebook comments. I would hope the players went to the RFL regarding this, if they did and nothing is done, then heads need to roll.

https://twitter.com/DFSports97?s=09

Re: Swinton

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 1:18 pm
Scarey71 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 385
Location: South of Bratfud
:( ...all fans expecting an imminent announcement..

Re: Swinton

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 1:35 pm
bowlingboy Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 785
its a really bad situation for them...
This is an honest and genuine question, if the RFL step in to help which I hope to god they do, do you think they will nail them to the floor with sanctions, i.e lose funding and points deduction, I cant say I have heard of anyone else getting the same.
Certainly not London, did York?

Re: Swinton

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 1:39 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3238
Location: Bradford
Never mind, when Hull KR get promoted and we get relegated, they'll be able to rely on the away support from Catalans and Toronto next season :?

Being serious though, I really do wonder how clubs like Swinton, Oldham and Sheffield survive? Very little money coming in through gate receipts, renting stadiums so no income stream there - how can they continue to operate unless the owners are putting in their own money?

Worrying times...

Re: Swinton

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 2:02 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 1058
Location: Waiting
Is 300k just to survive? If so they need more than that to carry on.

Re: Swinton

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 2:09 pm
Duckman User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3849
Location: Waiting for an announcment...
We play them at home in 3 weeks, do they have a supporters trust that we could arrange some publicity/fundraising for them at our home game? (we have experienced bucket collectors?!)

Really hope they get a cash injection from somewhere and some helpful assistance from the rfl - wouldnt wish our experience on any other rl fan/team.

Re: Swinton

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 2:14 pm
Duckman User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3849
Location: Waiting for an announcment...
paulwalker71 wrote:

Being serious though, I really do wonder how clubs like Swinton, Oldham and Sheffield survive? Very little money coming in through gate receipts, renting stadiums so no income stream there - how can they continue to operate unless the owners are putting in their own money?

Worrying times...


Exactly, makes you wonder just how close to the edge are other clubs in this league?

The game overall just doesn't seem to be able to consistently keep supporter numbers at the levels required/hoped for, in any of the leagues outside of the top teams challenging for trophies.

Re: Swinton

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 3:04 pm
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3929
Location: Hornsea
Duckman wrote:
Exactly, makes you wonder just how close to the edge are other clubs in this league?

The game overall just doesn't seem to be able to consistently keep supporter numbers at the levels required/hoped for, in any of the leagues outside of the top teams challenging for trophies.

You only need to look at the numbers when you consider clubs at our level will have to survive on 14 home games tops plus central funding.As long as I can remember chairman have complained they don't have enough matches.

Re: Swinton

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 3:24 pm
woolly07 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 792
We have a load of well used collection buckets we can give them. Hopefully we won't need them back for a while. We can also advise them how to get up to 500 pages in no time at all.

Joking aside, hope they pull through though. Its OK to have Toronto and Catalan but the history of our game is important so good luck to them all in Swinton.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], Bull Mania, Bullmans Parade, burleycougar, childofthenorthern, domthebull, josefw, martinwildbull, paulwalker71, rugbyreddog, Woody, woolly07 and 182 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,597,9021,83676,0844,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Fri : 10:50
NRL
SYDNEY
14
- 12SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HULL FC
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIDNES
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
PENRITH
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HUNSLET  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
OXFORD  
  Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
v
GLOUC
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
LEEDS  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
DONCASTER  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM