WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Swinton

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Swinton

 
Post a reply

Swinton

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 1:07 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4594
Sounds like it is an utter mess. Apparently need £100k in 3 weeks to pay HMRC, players and debts.

Even more alarming is some of the stuff that's gone on regarding medical issues. See Dan Fowlers twitter for screenshots of players facebook comments. I would hope the players went to the RFL regarding this, if they did and nothing is done, then heads need to roll.

https://twitter.com/DFSports97?s=09

Re: Swinton

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 1:18 pm
Scarey71 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 385
Location: South of Bratfud
:( ...all fans expecting an imminent announcement..

Re: Swinton

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 1:35 pm
bowlingboy Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 785
its a really bad situation for them...
This is an honest and genuine question, if the RFL step in to help which I hope to god they do, do you think they will nail them to the floor with sanctions, i.e lose funding and points deduction, I cant say I have heard of anyone else getting the same.
Certainly not London, did York?

Re: Swinton

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 1:39 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3238
Location: Bradford
Never mind, when Hull KR get promoted and we get relegated, they'll be able to rely on the away support from Catalans and Toronto next season :?

Being serious though, I really do wonder how clubs like Swinton, Oldham and Sheffield survive? Very little money coming in through gate receipts, renting stadiums so no income stream there - how can they continue to operate unless the owners are putting in their own money?

Worrying times...

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bowlingboy, Bull Mania, Bullmans Parade, Bullnorthern, Bulls Boy 2011, Cookie, daveyz999, domthebull, Fr13daY, Gerry Mander, le penguin, Old_Northern, paulwalker71, RickyF1, Scarey71, Steel City Bull, thepimp007 and 159 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,597,8701,70876,0844,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Fri : 10:50
NRL
SYDNEY
14
- 12SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HULL FC
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIDNES
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
PENRITH
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HUNSLET  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
OXFORD  
  Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
v
GLOUC
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
LEEDS  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
DONCASTER  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM