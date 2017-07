Key results:



S Wales 12, Dons 70,

Newcastle 68, Coventry 20,

York 68, Hemel 6.



That means the Dons are now 48 points worse than Newcastle on points difference, and 64 points worse than York on points difference.



Last games: Gloucester v Dons

York v Workington

Hunslet v Newcastle



All three teams are equal on points.