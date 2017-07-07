Double Movement

With two games left to play before the league splits, we seem to have a fight on our hands to make 4th place in the league. The top four teams get four homes games in the next phase of the competition. Teams finishing in the 5th to 8th spots only get three home games.



Toronto, Whitehaven and Barrow will occupy the top three spots when the league splits. They can't be caught.



York, Newcastle and the Dons are all level on points. York's points difference is +86, Newcastle's is +84, and the Dons are on +26.



York have got to play Hemel at home. That should give them a very good opportunity of improving their points difference. They then face a trickier home game against Workington.



Newcastle are at home to Coventry this weekend and must be strong favourites to win that game. They then travel to Mr Thornton's club at Hunslet.



Unless we get into hyper-points-scoring mode in our last two games to overhaul our points difference deficit, we will need both York and Newcastle to slip up in one of their last two games if we're going to finish fourth.



Once the league splits, each team plays each other once. The top side is promoted. Team 2 is at home to team 5 and team 3 is at home to team 4. The winners play each other for the second promotion place.



Think I would prefer to see Hedges at full back & Dean in is preferred position at 6. Looks like 2 props will miss out .

Hope we can pull a few points back & anything can happen on the final week end . As stated top 3 sorted just 4-8 to sort out .



I agree. I'd prefer to see Reece Dean at 6 but I'd rather have Louis Sheriff at full-back. onedon Free-scoring winger



Full back is louis best position and also the best at it weighman Silver RLFANS Member



yes probably as there's only one recognised winger in squad beside louis. weighman Silver RLFANS Member



Dons - 28 10/11 with Bet365.



Green & Scott left out .

Dean



Doherty

Welham

Tali

Sheriff



Hedges

Miller



Braham

Cross

Spiers



Downs

Martin



Thackray



Reps Castle, Feka, England & Wright



