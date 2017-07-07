WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - S Wales v Dons Sunday 9th July 3pm

S Wales v Dons Sunday 9th July 3pm

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 12:59 pm
Double Movement
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am
Posts: 1369
Location: In the heart of Doncaster
With two games left to play before the league splits, we seem to have a fight on our hands to make 4th place in the league. The top four teams get four homes games in the next phase of the competition. Teams finishing in the 5th to 8th spots only get three home games.

Toronto, Whitehaven and Barrow will occupy the top three spots when the league splits. They can't be caught.

York, Newcastle and the Dons are all level on points. York's points difference is +86, Newcastle's is +84, and the Dons are on +26.

York have got to play Hemel at home. That should give them a very good opportunity of improving their points difference. They then face a trickier home game against Workington.

Newcastle are at home to Coventry this weekend and must be strong favourites to win that game. They then travel to Mr Thornton's club at Hunslet.

Unless we get into hyper-points-scoring mode in our last two games to overhaul our points difference deficit, we will need both York and Newcastle to slip up in one of their last two games if we're going to finish fourth.

Once the league splits, each team plays each other once. The top side is promoted. Team 2 is at home to team 5 and team 3 is at home to team 4. The winners play each other for the second promotion place.

Re: S Wales v Dons Sunday 9th July 3pm

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 6:05 pm
weighman
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6556
19 man squad www.doncasterrugbyleague.co.uk

Good to see Castle & Sheriff back in contention .

Re: S Wales v Dons Sunday 9th July 3pm

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 10:31 am
weighman
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6556
Think I would prefer to see Hedges at full back & Dean in is preferred position at 6. Looks like 2 props will miss out .
Hope we can pull a few points back & anything can happen on the final week end . As stated top 3 sorted just 4-8 to sort out .

COYD

Re: S Wales v Dons Sunday 9th July 3pm

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 10:36 am
Double Movement
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am
Posts: 1369
Location: In the heart of Doncaster
I agree. I'd prefer to see Reece Dean at 6 but I'd rather have Louis Sheriff at full-back.

Re: S Wales v Dons Sunday 9th July 3pm

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 11:04 am
onedon
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 21, 2013 11:24 am
Posts: 1164
Full back is louis best position and also the best at it

Re: S Wales v Dons Sunday 9th July 3pm

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 11:54 am
weighman
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6556
RH www.doncasterrugbyleague.co.uk

Think LS will be on the wing .

Re: S Wales v Dons Sunday 9th July 3pm

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 12:23 pm
onedon
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 21, 2013 11:24 am
Posts: 1164
yes probably as there's only one recognised winger in squad beside louis.

Re: S Wales v Dons Sunday 9th July 3pm

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 5:16 pm
weighman
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6556
PG www.doncasterrugbyleague.co.uk

Re: S Wales v Dons Sunday 9th July 3pm

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 12:28 pm
Wanderer
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 48660
Location: Doncaster
Dons - 28 10/11 with Bet365.

It was -24 earlier today.

Re: S Wales v Dons Sunday 9th July 3pm

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 1:12 pm
weighman
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6556
Green & Scott left out .
Dean

Doherty
Welham
Tali
Sheriff

Hedges
Miller

Braham
Cross
Spiers

Downs
Martin

Thackray

Reps Castle, Feka, England & Wright

COYD

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: GeoffRoebuck, Wanderer, weighman and 42 guests

Subject: Message:
   
