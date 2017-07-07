WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - S Wales v Dons Sunday 9th July 3pm

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 12:59 pm
Double Movement
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am
Posts: 1367
Location: In the heart of Doncaster
With two games left to play before the league splits, we seem to have a fight on our hands to make 4th place in the league. The top four teams get four homes games in the next phase of the competition. Teams finishing in the 5th to 8th spots only get three home games.

Toronto, Whitehaven and Barrow will occupy the top three spots when the league splits. They can't be caught.

York, Newcastle and the Dons are all level on points. York's points difference is +86, Newcastle's is +84, and the Dons are on +26.

York have got to play Hemel at home. That should give them a very good opportunity of improving their points difference. They then face a trickier home game against Workington.

Newcastle are at home to Coventry this weekend and must be strong favourites to win that game. They then travel to Mr Thornton's club at Hunslet.

Unless we get into hyper-points-scoring mode in our last two games to overhaul our points difference deficit, we will need both York and Newcastle to slip up in one of their last two games if we're going to finish fourth.

Once the league splits, each team plays each other once. The top side is promoted. Team 2 is at home to team 5 and team 3 is at home to team 4. The winners play each other for the second promotion place.

Re: S Wales v Dons Sunday 9th July 3pm

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 6:05 pm
weighman
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6549
19 man squad www.doncasterrugbyleague.co.uk

Good to see Castle & Sheriff back in contention .

Re: S Wales v Dons Sunday 9th July 3pm

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 6:24 pm
Moonshine
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2005 8:22 pm
Posts: 2722
Location: BeCider seaside BeCider sea.
Decent 19 IMO, interesting to see how this group go into this game and hopefully with some success, which gives the coach a pointer with the eights in mind.

Not lost faith just yet

