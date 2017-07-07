|
I agree with jinjer, he shows 100% commitment in a Wakey shirt every time, but he never succeeds in the breaking of a tackle or changing the dimension of the game, but in the same breath, if every player showed the same dedication that he shows we would be one hell of a team. A good Squad player.
Sat Jul 08, 2017 5:53 am
I don't want to sound negative to Chris as he's a decent player... but I don't get the love in for him ... tries his hardest every time he plays... gives his all ... but for me... his all is not enough to command a super league squad contract!
Sat Jul 08, 2017 7:00 am
Yosemite Sam wrote:
I've said before I'd try him on the wing although we have an excellent pair. I've always thought because of the way he hits at speed he would take some stopping from a few metres out
Easily the most outrageous positional call I've head since I was at an audience with night where some one suggested direct to John kear that Michael Korkidas should play in the centres
Sat Jul 08, 2017 7:06 am
I think since he's come back from injury he's really started to show why our current coaches and and previous liked him so much, strong runs ant great defence,
I'm pretty sure Chester rotated him with Aroma at loose forward on Thursday I think that works really well too
I absolutely hope he gets a new contract, it takes years for forwards to come through
Sat Jul 08, 2017 1:18 pm
A tough time for Chris wanting another contract at the club at the moment IMO. The current regime are excelling at putting together a competitive squad whilst having one arm tied behind their back financially! Young Batchelor has shone, are we able to put a bid in for Hadley, how long has Kirmond got left?
I hope Chris gets to go round again for us, but he has never really cemented a spot in the team, injuries etc. however, I trust in CC/JK/MC to make the right call.
Mon Jul 10, 2017 7:56 am
I think that those commenting that Annakin never breaks the line are somewhat missing the point. What Annakin gives you are quick play of the balls, giving the extra space from which to attack/ kick from. I've noticed in previous games how many times he takes the 4th or 5th drive in a set to provide just that. I also think he hasn't done himself any favours playing prop. He does a job yes, but he would probably be better utilised as a wide running second rower, against the smaller defenders such as your luke gales/ michael dobsons etc. I appreciate we currently have a glut of these at the moment though.
I would give him another contract, you need to have squad players, yes he wont play every week, but when he does he wont let you down. Id prefer to have a homegrown squad player in annakin who tries his hardest, than someone from another teams academy of the same level.
Mon Jul 10, 2017 8:44 am
sad how the modern game is going 13 battering rams years gone by Annakin would have being worth developing ads a loose forward sadly skills lost just like SO SH Hooker
Mon Jul 10, 2017 10:03 am
As long as Chris does not listen to his agent then I would suggest that he can secure his immediate future at Wakey, no doubt his agent will be making life difficult for everyone.
Mon Jul 10, 2017 11:18 am
.
Except for the person he actually works for!
