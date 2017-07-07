I think that those commenting that Annakin never breaks the line are somewhat missing the point. What Annakin gives you are quick play of the balls, giving the extra space from which to attack/ kick from. I've noticed in previous games how many times he takes the 4th or 5th drive in a set to provide just that. I also think he hasn't done himself any favours playing prop. He does a job yes, but he would probably be better utilised as a wide running second rower, against the smaller defenders such as your luke gales/ michael dobsons etc. I appreciate we currently have a glut of these at the moment though.



I would give him another contract, you need to have squad players, yes he wont play every week, but when he does he wont let you down. Id prefer to have a homegrown squad player in annakin who tries his hardest, than someone from another teams academy of the same level.