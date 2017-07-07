WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Annakin

Annakin

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 12:29 pm
ball-in-hand
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Sep 19, 2014 4:47 pm
Posts: 291
Showed speed I didn't think he had chasing the cas winger on the breakaway try. Didn't catch him but a terrific effort. I think he has been playing really well in the last few games. Always runs the ball in hard but showing he really wants a new contract.
If I was short sighted I could become a referee!

Re: Annakin

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 1:02 pm
King Street Cat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2782
Location: WF4
He's got speed, agility and plenty of heart. It's just a shame he's not built like Fifita, Hirst, Huby.
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.

