He's got speed, agility and plenty of heart. It's just a shame he's not built like Fifita, Hirst, Huby.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, adelaide-giant.no9, AKA kellyseye, alegend, altofts wildcat, ball-in-hand, bellycouldtackle, Big lads mate, bigalf, captaincaveman, coco the fullback, DAVE@CAS1990, dboy, eastardsley, Father Ted, feline, got there, Jables, jakeyg95, Joe Banjo, jus@casvegas, KevW60349, Lawefield44, Lupsetbull, M62 J30 TRINITY, Mable_Syrup, metallicat, poplar cats alive, tigertot, Towns88, Trinity1315, TrinityIHC, TwistTheMellonMan, upthetrin92, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 247 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|